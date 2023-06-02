NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 4, at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 240 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 hosted by the World Wide Technology Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.25-mile oblong oval track consists of 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1997 and currently hosts Cup Series and Truck Series races.

Heading to World Wide Technology Raceway, Kyle Larson, stands at the top of the odds table to win Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at 4-1, according to cbssports.com. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, holds the second-highest odds at 11-2.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied at 8-1 odds to win on Sunday. They are followed by Joey Logano (the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 winner) at 10-1 and Christopher Bell at 11-1 in the top-five highest odds.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who won his first race of the season last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is coming off with the sixth-highest odds at 12-1.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 18th-highest odds at 200-1 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Kyle Larson 4-1 William Byron 11-2 Kevin Harvick 8-1 Denny Hamlin 8-1 Martin Truex Jr. 8-1 Joey Logano 10-1 Christopher Bell 11-1 Ryan Blaney 12-1 Kyle Busch 12-1 Ross Chastain 13-1 Tyler Reddick 15-1 Chase Briscoe 25-1 Alex Bowman 25-1 Bubba Wallace 25-1 Brad Keselowski 25-1 Corey Lajoie 33-1 Ty Gibbs 35-1 Daniel Suarez 40-1 Chris Buescher 45-1 Aric Almirola 50-1 Ryan Preece 55-1 Austin Dillon 75-1 Austin Cindric 100-1 Erik Jones 200-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1 Justin Haley 300-1 A.J. Allmendinger 300-1 Noah Gragson 500-1 Michael McDowell 500-1 Todd Gilliland 500-1 Carson Hocevar 500-1 Harrison Burton 500-1 Ty Dillon 5000-1 Gray Gaulding 5000-1 JJ Yeley 5000-1 BJ McLeod 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.

