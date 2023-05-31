NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois, this weekend after an action-packed Coca-Cola 600.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (June 4) at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 240 laps at the World Wide Technology Raceway. It marks the second Cup race hosted by the 1.25-mile (2.01 km) paved oval motor racing track in the history of the Cup Series.

The World Wide Technology Raceway consists of 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in 3 and 4. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300.

A total of 36 cars will take on the green flag this week, and four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #7 Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Gray Gaulding, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland, and #51 Rick Ware Racing’s J. J. Yeley.

Corey LaJoie will fill in the #9 Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet after Chase Elliot has been suspended for one race after a crash with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WWT Raceway @WWTRaceway The St. Louis region is the heartland. @WWTRaceway is the big city track with a hometown feel. The Midwest is known for its great love of racing – this is @NASCAR country. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The St. Louis region is the heartland. @WWTRaceway is the big city track with a hometown feel. The Midwest is known for its great love of racing – this is @NASCAR country. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DBRopX8bKi

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and finished with a total time of three hours, seven minutes, and 34 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Gray Gaulding #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET.

