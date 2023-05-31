Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2023 18:46 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois, this weekend after an action-packed Coca-Cola 600.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (June 4) at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 240 laps at the World Wide Technology Raceway. It marks the second Cup race hosted by the 1.25-mile (2.01 km) paved oval motor racing track in the history of the Cup Series.

The World Wide Technology Raceway consists of 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in 3 and 4. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300.

36 Cup drivers for WWTR Gateway. 15-Gaulding 51-Yeley 78-McLeod https://t.co/S7N6OJD0DQ

A total of 36 cars will take on the green flag this week, and four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #7 Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Gray Gaulding, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland, and #51 Rick Ware Racing’s J. J. Yeley.

Corey LaJoie will fill in the #9 Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet after Chase Elliot has been suspended for one race after a crash with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The St. Louis region is the heartland. @WWTRaceway is the big city track with a hometown feel. The Midwest is known for its great love of racing – this is @NASCAR country. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DBRopX8bKi

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and finished with a total time of three hours, seven minutes, and 34 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Gray Gaulding
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET.

