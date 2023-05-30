“I was worried when we didn’t take tires there”: Zane Smith reacts after a career-best Cup Series finish in Charlotte

2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith's introduction to the world of Cup Series racing has seen an upward climb last Sunday.

The #38 Ford Mustang driver finished in the top 10 for the first time in his Cup Series career. The Front Row Motorsports driver managed to hold on to P10 ahead of Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman as the race ended.

Smith's finishing position after the Coca-Cola 600 was the best result for the young 23-year-old driver during his career in the highest echelon of stock car racing, which came after six attempts of the same. Zane Smith was seen visually elated after the 600-mile-long event and talked to the media about his mindset during the 400-lap-long race.

He spoke about his doubts about the team's strategic decisions at one point and said:

“I am so, so happy, as happy as could be. I was worried when we didn’t take tires there, and we were running really good and had a really good day. It just worked out, so just a great job by this whole #38 Boot Barn FRM team."

Zane Smith's previous best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series came in the form of a P13 during the 2022 Daytona 500, as the part-time driver got used to superspeedway racing in the Cup cars.

Zane Smith elaborates on the level of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series

With many fans failing to realize the impact of moving into the highest echelon of the sport, Zane Smith elaborated on how the junior categories of the sport prepare a driver to only a certain level when he reaches the top echelon.

Along with the biggest budgets and the fastest, most expensive and technologically advanced cars, the highest echelon of the sport also brings the most potent talent to compete against.

With the NASCAR Cup Series being no different, Smith elaborated on his fellow drivers' abilities and said:

“It’s been a rough three weeks for me and the Cup Series is a different level. Obviously, I’m trying to prove I belong here, and it’s just an outstanding run. Ryan does an outstanding job, and it’s so cool, to one, finish this race, but better yet, with a top 10.”

Toby Christie @Toby_Christie @ZaneSmith says he came into his first #CocaCola600 simply wanting to finish the race. At the end of the race, he found himself in the top-10 for the first time in his #NASCAR Cup Series career. .@ZaneSmith says he came into his first #CocaCola600 simply wanting to finish the race. At the end of the race, he found himself in the top-10 for the first time in his #NASCAR Cup Series career. https://t.co/XI1SarxRqI

With his first appearance in NASCAR's longest race of the year, Zane Smith claimed to have enjoyed the experience and took along with him crucial experience.

