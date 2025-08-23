“I was so worried”: Ross Chastain comes clean on missing the cut last year vs securing a title shot this season

Ross Chastain recently reflected on the stark difference between last season, when he was still uncertain about making the playoffs, and this year, when his spot is already secured. The conversation came through a post shared by Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch on X, where Chastain compared the physical weight of racing being the same but admitted the relief feels completely different.Chastain acknowledged that while nothing has changed about his physical state, the pressure of being locked in this year feels worlds apart from the stress of 2023. Building on the sentiment he shared,“Imma go to dinner with my family tonight and enjoy it, whereas last year I was just, I was still with em but wasn't I wasn't really there. I was so worried what was gonna happen and it's not productive but it's the competitor in me”Chastain’s confidence this season is also helped by the playoff picture now being clearer. His Trackhouse Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen secured his fourth win at Watkins Glen, ensuring there would not be more than 16 different winners this year.This locked in all drivers with one win, including Ross Chastain, Josh Berry, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott. With the possibility of someone missing out on points no longer hanging over them, these drivers can now focus fully on preparing for playoffs at Darlington Raceway on August 31.Ross Chastain himself sealed his place with a win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Starting from the back in a backup car, he worked through the field and passed William Byron late to claim the win.Ross Chastain on victory lane celebrations after Connor Zilisch’s fallRoss Chastain was recently asked about whether he might consider changing his signature victory lane celebrations after Connor Zilisch’s accident at Watkins Glen. Zilisch broke his collarbone while celebrating and had to undergo surgery, forcing Trackhouse Racing to pull its third entry from the Cup race.Speaking at Richmond Raceway on August 15, Chastain responded to NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass. He dismissed any idea of changing his tradition,&quot;We're good. It's recommended to do that. No hesitation here. We're smashing watermelons, we're doing okay, we'll get up, you know, it is a good reminder, but I mean there's dangerous things in life everywhere we go.&quot;Ross Chastain’s answer showed how he wanted to keep up his watermelon-smashing ritual, which has become one of the most recognizable celebrations in NASCAR. He last did so after his Coca-Cola 600 win at Charlotte, where he climbed atop his Chevrolet and smashed a watermelon on the track. Though he slipped slightly when climbing down, he regained his balance and continued the celebration.