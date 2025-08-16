Ross Chastain refuses to mend his stance despite his Trackhouse teammate’s horrific incident

Ross Chastain shared a cheeky response when asked about possibly changing his victory lane celebrations after Connor Zilisch's fall at Watkins Glen last weekend. He framed the danger involved as a 'good reminder', but expressed that he'll be 'smashing watermelons' nonetheless.Zilisch was slated to compete on last Sunday's Cup Series race with Trackhouse Racing, but his victory lane celebrations on Saturday proved too costly. Consequently, the team's third entry was pulled from the event altogether, while the young driver underwent surgery to mend his broken collarbone.The incident spewed debate on whether drivers will reconsider climbing their cars on victory lane. On Friday, August 15, Chastain was asked the same by NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass at Richmond Raceway.&quot;We're good. It's recommended to do that,&quot; Chastain replied.&quot;No hesitation here. We're smashing watermelons, we're doing okay, we'll get up, you know, it is a good reminder, but I mean there's dangerous things in life everywhere we go,&quot; he added.Ross Chastain last won the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and as per his tradition, the #1 Chevy driver climbed atop his car and smashed a watermelon on the track. Notably, Chastain did experience a momentary slip-up when climbing down, but managed to regain his balance just as fast.Although Chastain's locked into the playoffs, he has only managed three top-10's since Charlotte. His qualifying has suffered as well, and the trend seems to have continued into Richmond. He qualified 33rd on Friday, while his Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Shane Van Gisbergen, qualified 21st and 27th, respectively. RFK Racing's Ryan Preece grabbed the Busch Light Pole.However, the Florida native has a good track record at Richmond, securing two top-5s in the last four races,Ross Chastain reflects on Trackhouse's season long struggle with paceAfter qualifying an impressive fourth at Watkins Glen, Ross Chastain spoke to the media and reflected on Trackhouse Racing's inconsistent pace this season. Notably, Chastain began on the tail end at Charlotte after wrecking out in practice and switching to a back-up car.“The high spot of the 600 is an incredible feat of what we were able to do that whole weekend. Be fast on Saturday — I know we crashed, but I will take some speed if it is at some risk, and it just hasn’t been that way. There has been some risk, but we’ve been slow. Not much different than before the 600,” Chastain said.Ross Chastain was able to hold on to his grid spot at Watkins Glen, as he rounded out the top-10 while his Trackhouse teammate Shane Van Gibergen won the race with a 11 second margin.Chastain is currently the highest ranked driver among the Trackhouse stable, coming in at 14th with 571 points.