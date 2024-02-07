Iconic NASCAR radio anchor and PRN President Doug Rice announces retirement after 2024 season

Doug Rice, President and lead anchor of Performance Racing Network (PRN), recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2024 PRN racing season, marking the end of a 36-year career in NASCAR broadcasting.

On Monday, February 5, PRN shared the news of his retirement on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"After a distinguished 36-year career in #NASCAR broadcasting, our leader and friend, @Riceman61, will bid farewell to the broadcast booth after the 2024 PRN race season."

Expand Tweet

In a remarkable turn of events, Rice is set to join the Motor Racing Network crew to cover the Daytona 500, marking a bucket-list opportunity for him as he begins the 2024 NASCAR season. The farewell tour, titled "Doug’s Last Lap," kicks off at the Ambetter Health 400 weekend on Feb. 24-25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and includes 13 more NASCAR Cup Series events at Speedway Motorsports facilities.

"Doug’s Last Lap" concludes at the Brickyard 400, and the legend's last broadcast will be co-produced with the Indianapolis Radio Network. Racing enthusiasts will undoubtedly miss Rice's iconic voice which has been a constant companion in the world of racing on the radio.

Rice was named the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) 'Broadcaster of the Year' thrice (2007, 2022, 2023) and also received the Horace Billings Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Additionally, he is an inductee into the Salisbury-Rowan Sports Hall of Fame.

When questioned about the timing of his decision to conclude his NASCAR play-by-play career, Rice explained why this moment was the appropriate time.

“There is a song quote from the little-known band Donna the Buffalo, ‘there no place like the right time,' said Rice. God put me in the right place at the right time to have a wonderful career. My source of joy now is watching others succeed and grow their own careers, that’s what makes me happy", he said, via sonomaraceway.com.

Doug Rice's influence on NASCAR Broadcasting

Doug Rice is the only broadcaster to commentate on both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Called the "Doug Double", he achieved this feat in 2015. Partnering with the Indianapolis Radio Network, he reported from pit road at the Indianapolis 500.

Then, with Shell Oil Company's support, he flew back to anchor the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Throughout his career, Rice covered over 13 racing series, from grassroots to NASCAR's top tier, including ASA, All PRO Series, ARCA, Hooters Pro Cup, IndyCar, and more.

Rice served as the lead on over 1,000 PRN "Fast Talk" shows, overseeing a period of growth from two Cup events in 1988 to 14 in 2024. He also hosted numerous press conferences, launched PRN's digital studio, and played a key role in the network's expansion and innovation.