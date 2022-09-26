"If they aren’t blowing out then they are square" - Joey Logano details tire troubles on the way to P2 finish at NASCAR Texas race

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race was full of drama and excitement for Joey Logano.

Despite the difficulty drivers had in overtaking other cars on the Texas Motor Speedway, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 saw the Team Penske driver finish in the runners-up spot. Meanwhile, various storylines unfolded, with Tyler Reddick clinching his third victory in the highest echelon of the sport, along with the feud between playoff contenders Denny Hamlin and William Byron.

The most consistent variable, however, that seemed to affect everyone, ranging from first place to last, was how the tires behaved at the 1.5-mile-long track in Fort Worth, Texas. Numerous tire failures were seen throughout the day, with the track seeing the highest number of cautions of all time in a Cup Series race, more than half of which were caused by cars spinning due to tire failures.

Joey Logano had some choice words after the race about how the tires reacted on Sunday and said:

“Yeah, the tires, if they aren’t blowing out then they are square. They were shaking like crazy. That is what happened there the last run. The last couple of runs really, just shaking the car. We got tight a couple runs and last time I got one that was off in the rear and we got loose. I think (Tyler) Reddick was fighting the same thing from what I heard there. You get that close to the win and you just know that if you just had that it might have been good enough to win the race.”

Numerous cars were taken out of contention in the race due to tire failures, most notably in the form of Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Joey Logano elaborates on 'bittersweet' finish at NASCAR 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

The driver of the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Joey Logano, had a good showing in the first Round of 12 races in the 2022 season of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He managed to finish in P2 behind Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick on a day where tire failures and issues dictated the race for most of the field.

Logano elaborated on how he felt about narrowly missing out on the victory in Fort Worth, Texas, and said:

“You get that close to the win and you just know that if you just had that it might have been good enough to win the race. At the same time, we should be happy that we scored a bunch of points today. It is bittersweet, I guess. It was a successful day for points scored. We got stage points in both stages and we were able to get a bunch by finishing second there.”

Watch Joey Logano take on Talladega Superspeedway next weekend for the second round in the playoffs Round of 12.

