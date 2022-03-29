"If it's not fun, I won't hang around" - Martin Truex Jr. unsure of his NASCAR future

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is one current driver who is not short on experience.

Truex Jr. made his stock car debut back in 2001 when he first drove in the Busch Series. Fast forward to the present, and NASCAR in 2022 is a whole new animal with Truex Jr. still at the helm.

When asked about his future plans in the sport last year, the 41-year-old did not shy away, accepting that his future could be directly influenced by the Next Gen cars.

Martin Truex Jr. had a good 2021 Cup Series season with four wins to his name. However, it was around this time last year that the news first broke about his potential retirement.

The driver spoke on the Next Gen cars' influence on his future to RacinBoys Broadcasting Network and said:

“I would say, yes it would. It will, I think, and that’s a fair question. I think, look at the new car, see what it’s like, go racing, hopefully, it’s fun. Hopefully, I have as much fun as I have driving these things. I love working with my team. I still love racing, but for sure, that’s going to be a big deal. If it’s not fun, I won’t hang around too long.”

Six races into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has made three top-ten appearances with a peak result of seventh in Austin, Texas. The veteran driver has not revealed what he thinks of the current season or his future just as yet.

When asked about when fans should expect his future decision, Truex Jr. had this to say to reporters before the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix last weekend:

“Pretty soon because I’m pretty sure I’m going to start getting pressure from the team. They have to plan. So there always comes a deadline. I don’t know when that is but I’ll have to have this conversation I’m sure pretty soon here.”

Ross Chastain claims first NASCAR Cup Series victory

29-year-old Ross Chastain clinched the first victory of his Cup Series career at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. The Trackhouse Racing driver went door-to-door with Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger on the last lap of the race to fight for the win.

Popular singer/rapper and Trackhouse Racing owner Pitbull congratulated the team on their first win as well.

All eyes now turn to next weekend's Toyota Owners 400, which goes live on Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 pm EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson