"If you are going to leave your grill, at least invite us over for dinner on Sunday night" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweet spurs Pocono Raceway to show the mess visitors left behind

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s words still hold an immense amount of weight, as the former Cup Series driver proved with a tweet after last Sunday's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400. The 47-year old took to Twitter to stir up a trend that saw the 400-mile-long race's host, Pocono Raceway, take note and tweet back which made for great entertainment for the online fans of the sport.

The race proved to be a thrilling affair that saw the initial winner Denny Hamlin lose his spot to Chase Elliott after failing to pass the post-race inspection. Fans, from those camping in the infield to those watching the event on TV, were shocked to hear the news that created ripples in the sport, as a disqualification was issued to both the race winner and second-place finisher, both from the same team.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to shift the focus away from just the results of the 21st Cup Series race to what the infield campers left behind at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track, which is quite interesting to look back on. Talladega Superspeedway has been known to run such a series of tweets after races are held on the track, and Pocono Raceway did not disappoint as they went ahead and replied to Earnhardt Jr., writing:

“Alright @DaleJr here we go! Our friends at @TALLADEGA do an amazing job of this every year after their races. Thanks to the thousands of people who camped with us, the campgrounds were PACKED! Here are some (pictures) that make you wonder’’

See the tweet below:

Pictures of stuff left behind by fans in the infield camp area of Pocono Raceway on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s request

Some of the weird and quirky things left behind by the packed infield camp site at Pocono Raceway were posted by the track's official Twitter handle along with witty captions after being called out by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Some of the bizarre things included:

A recliner:

"First up.’’

A random tire:

“Hope you don’t need a spare on the way home.’’

A complete barbecue grill:

“If you are going to leave your grill, at least invite us over for dinner on Sunday night.’’

And lastly, a Dale Earnhardt Jr. themed bicycle:

“We thought you’d like this last one @DaleJr! Thanks for the idea and big thanks to @TALLADEGA for creating this post-race content gold. Hope you don’t mind we joined the fun.’’

Let's hope Indianapolis Motor Speedway follows suit next weekend to bring fans a few giggles as NASCAR goes live next Sunday for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

