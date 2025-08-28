“If he wanted to have a conversation, he'd have done it”: Kyle Larson breaks silence after Erik Jones’s ‘pissed off’ reaction to Daytona incident 

In a new interview posted on X, Kyle Larson shared his side of the story following his run-in with Erik Jones during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona. Larson addressed the fallout from the incident and addressed why there has been no conversation with Jones since the race.The clip was shared by NASCAR reporter Peter Stratta on X. In the caption he wrote,“@KyleLarsonRacin says that he and Erik Jones have not talked since Daytona on Saturday calling it nothing egregious. &quot;I think if he wanted to have a conversation he'd have done it by now.&quot;”In the video, Kyle Larson was asked if Erik Jones had reached out after the Daytona race. Larson made it clear that no such discussion had taken place. He shared,“No I haven’t spoke to him, no, but I’m open to it if he wanted to hear where I was coming from.”Kyle Larson also commented on the situation by saying that Jones’s comments after the race were not overly critical, but that the reaction he later faced made it seem like Jones was far more upset. Larson insisted that the move wasn’t malicious, adding that he was simply racing hard.“I think if he wanted to have a conversation, he would’ve reached out by now,” Larson said.The Daytona incident took place during the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Erik Jones was just six laps away from a must-win result that could have transformed his season.Running at the front in his No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, Jones was hit with aggressive moves from Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. As Jones fought to keep control, Kyle Larson’s push knocked him out of line. Jones saved his car from hitting the wall but slipped down the order, losing his shot at a win.Jones eventually finished fifth, but with no win, his hopes of reaching the Playoffs ended. Larson, already secured in the postseason with earlier wins at Homestead-Miami, Bristol, and Kansas, finished sixth.After the race, Jones spoke to Frontstretch and shared his frustration. He said Kyle Larson was shoving pretty hard, adding that he had nearly wrecked several times before managing to keep the car under control. Jones pointed out that he had worked well with other drivers in the pack without issue, implying that Larson’s pushing style was different and more aggressive.Despite that, Jones admitted there was no clear reason to stay angry, saying Larson might have been trying to help move their lane forward. He concluded that the contact didn’t benefit Larson either, since Larson also failed to win.Kyle Larson faces 2026 Knoxville Nationals dilemmaKyle Larson is now looking ahead to a future challenge that has nothing to do with Erik Jones. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion may be forced to miss the Knoxville Nationals in 2026 due to a scheduling conflict. The Knoxville Nationals, regarded as sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, will be held from August 12 to 15 in Iowa. The main race on August 15 directly clashes with NASCAR’s Richmond night race, which falls on the same weekend.This puts Kyle Larson in a difficult spot. Since 2014, he has been a regular competitor at Knoxville and has claimed the event’s crown three times, in 2021, 2023, and 2024. However, his full-time commitment to Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series makes it highly unlikely that he could attend both events.Speaking to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson acknowledged the issue after realizing that Knoxville had moved its date. He said,“I forgot that Knoxville was moving their date back. So when I had originally seen the schedule a few weeks ago. I said this is a good off, you will be able to spend a lot of time there. But yeah, no it’s just kind of where it is. Yeah man, I'm sure they're not two different series and they both have to worry about themselves. So no, I mean it. It's fine. It shouldn’t revolve around me anyways.”The Knoxville Nationals, often called “The Granddaddy of Them All,” hold a special place in sprint car racing, and Larson’s success there has added to his reputation as one of the most versatile drivers in modern motorsports. Missing the 2026 edition would be a break in his streak of appearances at the event.