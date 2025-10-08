Illinois man sues championship-winning NASCAR team over data breach that leaked his social security number

An Illinois man has sued Brad Keselowski's NASCAR team, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The federal lawsuit was filed on October 1 over a data breach that exposed personal information.

The case is being handled in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The plaintiff alleges that his Social Security number has been compromised during the data breach.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred during May, but the affected individuals were informed just last month. It's believed that more than 100 people may be affected by the fiasco, and the case could possibly blow up into a class action lawsuit.

The Lawsuit claims adequate measures were not taken by RFK Racing to protect sensitive data. The team, on its part, hasn't issued any official statement on the same.

NASCAR issues bold response to 23Xl and FRM's recent filing

23XL Racing and Front Row Motorsports recently filed a summary motion to aid their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. The filing calls for a definition of the sport's market to explain how it leaves the teams with no other options to compete elsewhere. They hope that this can prove the sanctioning body's monopolistic practices.

As a response, NASCAR filed a summary motion of their own, filled with letters of declaration from multiple team owners.

"Today's filing demonstrates that NASCAR's charter system has the support of race teams throughout the garage, and that the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit is not in the best interests of the sport. This lawsuit is not about antitrust; it is merely an attempt to renegotiate an agreement that was signed and is being honored by all other race teams. Together with our race team partners, we remain committed to delivering the best of stock car racing to our fans every weekend through our championship on Nov. 2," the official statement read. (via X/Claire B. Lang)

Team owners like Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick, Richard Childress, Brad Keselowski and Roger Penske, among others, are part of the response. Meanwhile, AP reporter Jenna Fryer covered the recent development and revealed a crucial detail from 23Xl Racing's approach.

"Going to trial is a dangerous proposition. If the teams lose, 23XI and Front Row could simply cease to exist in NASCAR. 23XI has already told its employees they will be taken care of through the 2026 season. It isn’t financially viable for the organizations to compete without charters no matter how much money Jordan has," she wrote via APnews.com.

The lawsuit is heading to a December trial, unless a settlement is reached between both parties. While 23XL Racing and FRM face an uncertain future, if they end up winning, the charter system is likely to be dismantled.

