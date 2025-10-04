NASCAR claims it has “full support” from race teams in its response to 23XI and FRM’s most recent filing

NASCAR pushed back on 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' recent filing. The sanctioning body called attention to the teams in agreement with the new charter system and argued that the lawsuit is 'not about antitrust' but more about rewriting the existing deal.The ongoing lawsuit has reached a stage where the two teams have asked the federal judge for a summary judgement on how to define the market. 23XI and FRM argue that Cup racing is a closed market for teams and that they have nowhere else to turn to. They claim that this exclusivity allows monopolistic control for NASCAR and thereby supports their antitrust lawsuit. In previous filings, the sporting body has suggested that the teams dissatisfied with their terms can head over to IndyCar or Formula 1.NASCAR has now countered with yet another assertion, saying (via X/Claire B Lang)&quot;Today's filing demonstrates that NASCAR's charter system has the support of race teams throughout the garage, and that the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit is not in the best interests of the sport. This lawsuit is not about antitrust; it is merely an attempt to renegotiate an agreement that was signed and is being honored by all other race teams. Together with our race team partners, we remain committed to delivering the best of stock car racing to our fans every weekend through our championship on Nov. 2, including this Sunday on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway&quot;During the last federal court hearing on the matter, NASCAR shared Michael Jordan's private texts that blasted Joe Gibbs and other teams that did not support 23XI's charter dispute. The comments included expletives aimed at the rival owners for agreeing to NASCAR's charter terms. NASCAR counters with their own summary motion against 23XI and FRMOn Friday, October 3, NASCAR filed a summary motion of their own. The sancitoning body alleges that 23XI and FRM are making decisions based on their 'ego' and 'greed'.NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared an excerpt from NASCAR's response that read:&quot;NASCAR has filed its own motion for summary judgment. Filing: &quot;Neither greed, nor an individual’s bruised ego over his inability to deliver on some promises he made to other teams, justifies trying to destroy an institution.&quot;Both teams have asked the court for oral arguements on this matter before the Decomber 1 trial. Their preliminary injunction was vacated by the court back in June, following which a second request was filed to keep their charter status intact. Last month, their request was once again rejected after NASCAR agreed it won't sell the disputed charters during the legal battle. A loss of charter status would require the multi-car outfits to contest as open teams and lose a large chunk of their revenue.