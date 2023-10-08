IMSA champion Jordan Taylor recaps his "frustrating day" racing in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

Three-time IMSA champion Jordan Taylor made his second NASCAR Xfinity start at Charlotte Roval on Saturday, October 7. Taylor started the weekend on the back foot and capped off what he described as a "frustrating day."

After finishing 27th in his debut Xfinity race in the #10 Kaulig Chevy at Portland International Raceway, Jordan Taylor returned for his second start in the #11 Chevy at the Charlotte Roval.

Taylor explained that the practice session didn't go as planned as he had to re-learn the car and the track, which put him on the back foot. Despite the troubled start, he secured a 12th place on the grid and was optimistic about his race pace.

"Yeah, it was tough I mean practice didn't go super well. I felt that I was relearning the car, relearning the track. So a little bit behind. Qualifying found a good jump in speed finishing 12th. Felt like in qualifying we probably had a top-10 car in speed and we could probably capitalize on it in the race" he told Fronstretch after Saturday's race.

However, the first two stages didn't pan out as expected as Jordan Taylor added:

"But as soon as the race started, we were struggling quite a bit over the long run. Especially in Stage 1 dropped back a bit, and felt like once we lost track position we were behind the eight-ball."

After the early struggles, the #11 Chevy driver bounced back in the final stage to secure a P16 finish.

"Stage 3 was our best stage performance-wise, felt like we could battle some guys, but we were too far back to race for anything. Frustrating day but good to be back in the Kaulig car."

Jordan Taylor made his NASCAR debut earlier this year when he subbed for Chase Elliott and drove the #9 Chevy to a 24th-place finish at COTA. He has since made two Xfinity starts and secured his best result at the Charlotte Roval.

Jordan Taylor has high hopes of returning to NASCAR in the future

After making two starts in the Xfinity Series this year, Jordan Taylor is hopeful of returning to the series next year as he relishes being a part of the NASCAR family.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250

However, the IMSA ace reckons such opportunities don't come around often and wishes Kaulig Racing continues to field the all-star car next season.

"I'm not sure... It's tough to get opportunities. Obviously this seat with Kaulig this year has been a round table seat cycling guys in and out. Still need to talk to them to see if that's gonna be the same case next year."

"Yeah, love being a part of the NASCAR family. It's a much different culture but it's one that I really enjoy being with. Hopefully, we can build from these two results and move forwards from here."

Taylor is also yearning to return to the CARS tour but reckons it won't happen this season.