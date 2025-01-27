IMSA claims milestone Rolex 24 success with over 2,000,000 live views from one platform

The 63rd edition of Rolex 24 at Daytona, held by NASCAR-owned IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, began on Saturday, January 25, at 1:40 PM Eastern and concluded 24 hours later on Sunday, January 26. Before the race finished, claims from IMSA indicated the endurance race achieved a milestone in viewership for the live broadcast on its official YouTube channel, reflecting its growing global popularity.

IMSA expanded its digital broadcast presence last year alongside traditional coverage on NBC and Peacock, debuting with the 12 Hours of Sebring. Since then, the IMSA YouTube channel has experienced significant growth in subscribers and viewership. During the live stream of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, IMSA claims the channel surpassed a milestone of two million viewers.

Before the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's season opener, IMSA President John Doonan reflected on the success of their digital expansion efforts, noting the impact on audience growth and engagement (via RACER).

"“We tried something last year at Sebring without any promotion that has taken our YouTube channel subscribers on the IMSA YouTube channel from 250,000 subscribers to knock it on the door of 700,000 before today’s race starts,” Doonan said in a prerace interview session."

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) was founded in 1969 by John Bishop after he departed from the SCCA due to internal disagreements. With support from Bill France Sr., Bishop leveraged his expertise to establish IMSA. Currently owned by NASCAR, the organization is chaired by Jim France, continuing its legacy as a prominent body in motorsport.

Furthermore, NASCAR's Shane van Gisbergen and IndyCar's Scott McLaughlin, both former Supercars champions, joined forces in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Partnering NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch and TF Sport's Ben Keating, they piloted the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class, finishing in P25.

Meanwhile, Porsche Penske Motorsports highlighted Team Penske's dominance, securing impressive P2 and P4 finishes with their #6 and #7 entries in the Rolex 24 event.

“Wasn’t so fun”: NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen opens up on ‘difficult’ Rolex 24 Daytona stint

Ahead of his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season, Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), nicknamed the "Kiwi," pushed his endurance racing limits by competing in the 24 Hours of Daytona. SVG completed three stints in the 24-hour Rolex 24 race

As the race progressed, van Gisbergen reflected on his experience in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, sharing insights on adapting to the rigorous demands of endurance racing. In an interview with seasoned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, van Gisbergen said:

"Yeah, it's a lot of fun to learn another team with TF Sport but then the track outside I think is really cool. But that's been... it's a little difficult, car was really good but having double and triple the left sides wasn't so fun."

Meanwhile, NASCAR will return with its action this weekend for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

