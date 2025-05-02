In Photo: Denny Hamlin saddles up in classic Texas cowboy style

Ahead of the Wurth 400 race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin dressed up in classic Texas Cowboy style. The driver posted a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen riding a horse and wearing a cowboy-like outfit with a white cowboy hat to match the fit. Hamlin received praise from his fans in the comments section for his outfit, and they also wished him the best of luck for the race weekend, where Hamlin is expected to deliver a good result.

"Texas Ready," Hamlin captioned the picture showing his preparation for the race this weekend at Texas.

Hamlin drives for the Joe Gibbs Racing team in the No. 11 car and also co-owns the 23XI racing team along with the NBA legend, Michael Jordan. The driver finished 24th at the last race in Talladega after starting from 13th position. The driver has shown great performance throughout this season and is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying -Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry Source: Imagn

Hamlin has tasted victory twice this season with two consecutive wins at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway. Along with this, Hamlin has finished five times in the top five and six times in the top ten in 2025. The three-time Daytona 500 winner has secured 337 points this year so far. Hamlin finished 30th the last time around in Texas, and would look to finish higher in the Wurth 400 race this time around.

Earnhardt Jr. disagrees with Denny Hamlin's statements post-Talladega

Earnhardt Jr. had different opinions on Denny Hamlin's statements after the Jack Link's 500 race at Talladega, as Hamlin targeted Ross Chastain for a move that, in his view, disrupted the 44-year-old's rhythm and race performance.

As Hamlin and his allies were trying to carve their way through the traffic, Chastain threw a block that disturbed their charge, leaving Hamlin fuming on his podcast. Hamlin accused Chastain of trying to “get you to check up and cause chaos”, arguing that the move put the entire group in jeopardy.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had contradictory views on this incident, and he spoke differently on his podcast, disagreeing with Hamlin.

"Do I like what he did? No. If I’m in Denny’s car, I’m pissed. Yeah. But if I’m not a racer… I’m just watching, do I want a couple of guys out there that are that crazy? Yes! We can’t be black flagging drivers for swerving or blocking.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on his podcast ' The Dale Jr. download'

Earnhardt Jr. defended Chastain, saying that drivers like him are needed in NASCAR as they keep the sport lively and fun.

