In Photos: Brad Keselowski gives $55M baseball legend David Ortiz a high-speed NASCAR experience at Homestead

Brad Keselowski took to the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 to give David Ortiz a high-speed NASCAR tour ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race. Keselowski accompanied the baseball legend, in the Speedway Classics '25 for the Homestead round.

Ad

David Americo Ortiz Arias, popularly known as David Ortiz, is a popular baseball player who was active in Major League Baseball from 1997 to 2016. He played the sport professionally as a baseball designated hitter and first baseman, primarily for Boston Red Sox.

On Saturday, the $55 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) MLB star arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway where he got to experience the thrill of a NASCAR car ride with the RFK co-owner and driver. Sharing a series of images, Keselowski took to his official Instagram account to post an update on this, and wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"NASCAR 🤝 BASEBALL. Showed my guy @davidortiz around Homestead this morning."

Here's the post by Brad Keselowski with David Ortiz on Instagram:

Ad

Brad Keselowski is currently competing in the 17th season Cup Series season of his career. The 2012 Cup Series champion, he is currently in charge of the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing under full-time obligation.

The 41-year-old has 557 Cup Series races to his name so far, where he claimed 36 race wins, 18 pole positions, and 263 top 10s. However, coming into 2025, he is yet to win a race this season.

Brad Keselowski issued rallying cry to his team ahead of Homestead race

Brad Keselowski, the co-owner of the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, addressed his team prior to the Homestead-Miami Speedway race this weekend at Homestead, Florida.

Ad

Speaking to the team, he stated how he tried almost everything as he grew up racing, but in the end, went after "values" and "behaviors" that drove him towards success.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas - Source: Imagn

Here's what he said:

Ad

“When I grew up in racing, I think I pretty much did every job except for the gas man and jackman which is pretty self-explanatory… Obviously, I drove the race car, crew chief, race engineer, and mechanic one time… I wasn’t very good at any of those things, to be honest, compared to you guys."

Ad

"Everybody is way better at those things than I ever was. But I knew still what it took. The most important thing to me outside of being talented to doing it was having a set of values and behaviors that drove me to do it at the highest level possible," he further added. (As per Motorcyclesports.net)

Currently, Keselowski is standing in 30th place in the championship with 73 points. So far, he had an underwhelming start to his season, with no win, top five, or top 10 to his name. Keselowski's average start and finish position has also been poor with 23.2 and 24.8, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback