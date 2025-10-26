In Picture: Bob Keselowski’s grandson plays with his die-cast on his #6 RFK Racing car before Martinsville elimination race

  • NASCAR
By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 26, 2025 21:31 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Bob Keselowski's son Brad with the #6 RFK Racing Ford - Source: Imagn

Bob Keselowski’s grandson shared a touching moment before the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. He was seen playing with a die-cast model of Bob’s #29 K Automotive Racing Dodge on Brad Keselowski’s #6 RFK Racing Ford.

For the uninitiated, Bob Keselowski was Brad's father and a respected figure in stock car racing. He passed away in 2021, leaving behind a legacy as an ARCA Menards Series champion and a pioneer in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during the 1990s.

NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis shared the wholesome pre-race moment at Martinsville Speedway on X.

“Cool moment on the grid as (Brad Keselowski)'s son plays with grandfather Bob Keselowski's die cast on his dad's car,” Lewis wrote.
During Bob Keselowski's racing days, he won 24 races in the ARCA Menards Series. Notably, he won the championship in the 1989 season. Keselowski competed in the Truck Series' inaugural season in 1995, before his son, Brad, joined NASCAR in the mid-2000s.

Bob Keselowski continued racing outside NASCAR, including chasing land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats. He notably posted a record-setting 271.8-mile pass in the stock car category in a Dodge Charger in 2018.

After Bob passed in 2021, Brad moved from Team Penske to RFK Racing as a driver and co-owner. The 2012 NASCAR champion has since earned only one win with his current team, which came at Darlington Raceway in 2024.

The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville marks the penultimate race of the 2025 season. Brad Keselowski and his RFK Racing teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, haven't qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the current Round of 8 pool includes Denny Hamlin (advanced), Chase Briscoe (advanced), Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.

“I was so upset”: Brad Keselowski on missing father Bob Keselowski's only NASCAR win for school

Brad Keselowski weighed in on a social media post that argued students shouldn’t be pulled out of school for family vacations. He shared a personal story about missing his father Bob Keselowski’s only NASCAR win because of his eighth-grade orientation, saying that schools shouldn’t stop kids from joining meaningful family moments.

In an X post earlier this month, the #6 RFK Racing driver wrote:

“After an entire summer and years of travel with my family, I missed my dad’s one and only NASCAR win for 8th-grade orientation day.”
“I was so upset after that, it was all my mom could do to keep me from dropping out of school over the next 4 years. When my HS diploma came in the mail (I refused to go), my mom took it before I could toss it in the trash.”
The 41-year-old NASCAR driver concluded by saying:

“Teachers, let your kids do important things with their family. Don’t hassle them like this.”

The win in question came at Richmond Raceway in the 1997 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. The elder Keselowski led for 82 laps before taking the checkered flag ahead of three-time champion Jack Sprague and Jay Sauter, respectively.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

