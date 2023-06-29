“Incredible” Ross Chastain praised by team owner Justin Marks after a “huge win” in Nashville 

Ross Chastain won the Ally 400 in Nashville, giving his Trackhouse Racing team its first NASCAR Cup victory of 2023 at their home track. Chastain's third career victory comes during a season in which he has done well on the track but has been involved in a number of collisions with other drivers.

Ross Chastain received widespread criticism, including from from Hendrick Motorsports executive Jeff Gordon as well as team owner Rick Hendrick, after crashing into Kyle Larson while leading the Goodway 400 race in Darlington in May.

Given the controversy over his driving style throughout the season, a win in Nashville must have been a huge relief for both Chastain and Trackhouse Racing. Team owner Justin Marks praised Chastain for his performance at the Ally 400.

“I think it’s a huge win for us because I think it’s a big moment for him and this team personally because it says that we have an opportunity to win so many races and compete and win for championships in this series," Marks said.

He continued:

"Such a bright future ahead of us. We’re all, like, super motivated and inspired for the future.”

Ross Chastain's on-track manners have ruffled feathers as he adapts to Cup Series racing this year, with the 30-year-old having admitted that he is still developing as a driver. Chastain's victory ensured him a ticket back to the playoffs, where he just missed capturing the title in 2022.

"I want points and I want to win", Ross Chastain looking optimistic ahead of the Chicago Street Race

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be a historic occasion, and Ross Chastain is eager to make the most of it. During a press conference at Nashville Superspeedway, Chastain stated that there will be a large number of new fans. He is optimistic that he will have a positive weekend in Chicago.

He highlighted the number of tickets sold to new fans before the inaugural street race, and he predicted that many others will simply stroll up when they hear the engines screaming through the city centre. This will only expose NASCAR to new prospective fans.

"Yes, I want points and I want to win, but I’m more looking at it from the big picture of us as a whole and if it elevates all of us, it’ll pay off for me in the long run," he said.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks also spoke about the upcoming Ally 400 race during the Nashville press conference. Marks believes that regardless of the racing, the Chicago Street Race can be a success.

