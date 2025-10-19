“Incredibly inspiring”: Kyle Larson shares a heartfelt message for Rico Abreu after High Limit Championship win 

Kyle Larson has congratulated Rico Abreu, who won the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing national sprint-car championship at Texas Motor Speedway. He secured the title after winning the 30-lap feature and the championship in the finale of the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend on Saturday, October 19.

Abreu entered the two-night event at Texas with a 28-point lead over the High Limit Championship's defending champion, Brad Sweet. He started in second place and overtook polesitter Daryn Pittman to win the title by nearly 50 points.

Larson shared a message for Abreu on social media after he took home the $50,000 winner's payday and locked up the $250,000 championship prize for himself and his Rico Abreu/Curb-Agajanian Racing team. Kyle Larson wrote on X:

"Congrats [Rico Abreu] on becoming a [High Limit Racing] Champion! Seeing you elevate yourself as an athlete these last few years has been incredibly inspiring. Proud of you!!"

Abreu has built a strong dirt-track resume since he started racing at age 15. He won the USAC National Midget Series championship in 2014.

This weekend, Abreu had a 40-point lead and needed to finish 10th or better in the finale to claim the title. He still managed to handle a few near misses with lapped cars and finished first. Overall, the No. 24 tallied 13 series wins and finished atop both the driver and owner standings.

Kyle Larson on Rico Abreu and TSR merger for 2026 High Limit Racing debut

Kyle Larson is also co-founder and co-owner of High Limit Racing with Brad Sweet. He helped launch the series in 2022, and it has quickly grown into one of dirt-racing's high-profile national circuits.

Larson had met Rico Abreu at a charity karting event and introduced him to sprint cars in 2011. Abreu competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals and a race in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series that year and earned the 360-Winged Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year Award. The following year, he competed full-time in the USAC National Midget Series and secured Rookie of the Year honors.

Abreu will join Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in its High Limit Racing debut for the 2026 season. Larson said that the merger of their spring car programs will benefit the series, but also commented on the downside.

"It's great for high limit, you know, to have a TSR kind of merge with Rico and be with us, but at the same point, it's, in a way, you're losing a team, you know, in the whole ecosystem. So, yeah, that part is unfortunate," Kyle Larson told Bob Pockrass last month.

Abreu will share the same crew and crew chief at NASCAR legend Tony Stewart's team next season.

