IndyCar star gets Ryan Blaney tattoo on his thigh after Penske star wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and his IndyCar counterpart Josef Newgarden were part of a friendly wager before the NASCAR Cup Series championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

The IndyCar ace was willing to get a tattoo of the #12 Penske Ford driver if he won the 2023 Cup Series championship. The text message shared by the driver read:

“If you win this championship, I’m getting your face tattooed on my thigh.”

An exuberant reply from Blaney followed as he got down to business in the championship race and won his maiden title in Phoenix. This meant Josef Newgarden had to keep up his end of the deal.

Following Ryan Blaney's championship victory, some friendly banter between the two drivers ensued on the internet, as they argued over the size of the tattoo.

Before the NASCAR Awards banquet in Nashville, Newgarden revealed the new tattoo on his right thigh. He showcased the temporary tattoo of Blaney's face and the Bill France Cup, with the winner of the wager, right next to it.

The 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was honored at the NASCAR Awards Banquet on Thursday Night at the Music City Center, Nashville after wrapping up his season with three victories.

Josef Newgarden, the winner of the prestigious 2023 Indy 500, closed off his IndyCar campaign with four victories and finished fifth in the standings.

Ryan Blaney expresses interest in Indy 500 entry

Following his NASCAR Cup Series triumph, Ryan Blaney has expressed his interest in running the Memorial Day double - entering the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

“Honestly, it’s something that’s bounced around my mind for a couple of years,” Blaney said via Racer.com. “It’s something I feel like…if you could do the double, that’s cool. Larson is doing it next year. That’s going to be great. I’ve poked around that idea with [Penske] for a couple of years now and I might have to bring it back up, so we’ll see where that goes.”

To accomplish the rare feat, Blaney needs to get the approval of Team Penske boss Roger Penske, who happens to own the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 'The Captain' is aware of the Blaney's interest and reckons it will be great to do the double.

“Blaney said to me at some point over the last several weeks that he would like to go to Indy,” Roger Penske said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, slow down a little bit.’ We’re good to have everybody come to Indy but if we can have the double and really play up Memorial Day at both Charlotte and Indianapolis, it’ll be great.”

Kyle Larson will attempt the double next season, with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. Blaney will hope he has a chance to accomplish the same feat someday.