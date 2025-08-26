Insider breaks down his skepticism over RAM and Kaulig’s big NASCAR collaboration

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck has sounded the alarm for RAM and Kaulig Racing's 'big splash' into the Truck Series. He acknowledged the team's ambition to expand but expressed concern that a five-car entry is a 'big reach'.When RAM announced its return to NASCAR as an OEM in June, rumors started swirling about which team would switch alliances. However, the Stellantis-owned outfit has pulled a surprise move by partnering with Kaulig Racing, a team that has never competed in the Truck Series.Kaulig's president, Chris Rice, recently revealed they're actively hiring new staff, with Corey LaJoie and former crew chief Rodney Childers already expressing interest. All told, the move does raise skepticism about such rapid growth.Reflecting upon the same, Gluck shared his thoughts on the latest podcast episode of Door Bumper Clear.&quot;I think it's great that they want to make a big investment in a big splash. But I'm also sort of skeptical because five is a big reach. It's a big step. I mean, you're gonna have to have great equipment, great crews, great drivers, the amount of personnel ramping up, the resources it takes. That's really challenging,&quot; he said.Freddie Kraft suggested the massive undertaking probably has to do with a potential shift to 'kit cars' in 2027 or 2028. It's been reported that the Truck Series may run spec cars soon, and if that's the case, Kaulig's decision would make sense. According to Kraft, spec cars would level the playing field, and by then, Kaulig would've settled in quite well.&quot;It is a much bigger endeavor&quot;: RAM executive speaks out on Cup entryNate Beulow, SVP of Brand Marketing for Stellantis North America, shared his thoughts on a timeline for Cup entry. He stressed that RAM's immediate focus is on its Truck Series program and was apprehensive about future commitments.&quot;I think we've got a lot of work to do to get these five trucks on track first, and then Cup is the next thing on our agenda to figure it out....I'd hate to commit to the timing with you, but it is a much bigger endeavor,&quot; he said via NASCAR.com&quot;With trucks being a spec chassis, we've got the body, we're through aero and all that good stuff. Cup is just such a bigger endeavor, and a lot of work has to be done in developing an engine and all that,&quot; he added.In the Truck Series, teams work with a spec chassis and standardised bodywork, some of which include a lower ride height for maximised aerodynamics. Such limitations reduce cost and complexity, and in contrast, the Cup Series demands extensive engine programs, deeper aero development, and far greater resources.The Next Gen package has also proved tricky to master, making it overwhelming for new entrants.