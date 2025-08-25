Kaulig Racing’s new Truck team responds to rumors of Corey LaJoie joining the RAM program in 2026

Kaulig Racing's bold leap into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has barely become official, and already, rumors are swirling about who might fill one of the five newly announced seats. Former Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie is now being linked with one of the seats.

Daily Downforce reported on X:

"Corey LaJoie and Kaulig Racing are in discussions about a potential NASCAR Truck Series deal."

That speculation gained fuel when Kaulig Racing's official Truck account, @Kaulig_Trucks, reposted the rumor and quipped:

"Idk if @KauligRacing could handle two LaJoies under one roof."

The jab was a nod to Corey LaJoie's brother, Casey LaJoie, who already works for the organization as a content creator. The tongue-in-cheek reply, however, suggests the talks may be more than idle chatter.

Earlier, Motorsport.com's new senior NASCAR editor Matt Weaver had flagged team president Chris Rice's comments about adding personnel, posting:

"Is Kaulig Racing adding staff?"

That thread drew in former Spire crew chief Rodney Childers, who replied:

"I know some people needing a good job 🤷🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️"

Not long after, Corey LaJoie himself dropped a pointed reply:

"I've got a driver/cc pairing idea."

The exchange had fans connecting the dots, with many noting how the veteran Cup Series driver and Childers were hinting at themselves as a potential package.

LaJoie currently pilots the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in a nine-race slate for Spire Motorsports, including the entire Truck Series playoff stretch that begins next weekend. His role has been to help Spire chase the Owner's Championship, but with Kaulig needing five drivers in 2026, the timing of his public hints has drawn attention.

How Kaulig Racing brought RAM back to NASCAR

The No. 10 Kaulig Racing Ram truck to run in the 2026 season. Source: Getty

Kaulig Racing confirmed last week that it will be the launch partner for Ram's long-awaited NASCAR comeback, fielding a five-truck operation starting in 2026. The announcement was made at the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealershipahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

For Kaulig, the project represents an aggressive expansion into a third NASCAR national division. For Ram, it is the brand's first step back into the sport after leaving in 2012. Team owner Matt Kaulig made clear that the approach would match both sides' big-scale philosophy (via NASCAR):

"When we're going into the Truck Series, we're not going to kind of silently come in or just tiptoe our way in. We're doing it big."

From the manufacturer side, Nate Buelow, SVP of Brand Marketing for Stellantis North America, emphasized that Kaulig is the centerpiece of the entire re-entry effort:

"We've leaned very heavily into their expertise as we've been getting our plans together to re-enter back into it. We want to make sure that that is a solid, sustainable effort before we start looking at all the other places that we can go."

While Stellantis has hinted at an eventual return to the Cup Series - potentially under the Dodge banner - the timeline remains open-ended. For now, Kaulig's Truck program will be Ram's exclusive focus.

Kaulig will continue to field its Chevrolet entries in both Cup and Xfinity through its alliance with Richard Childress Racing, while the Ram Trucks program will operate as a separate entity. The team will maintain manufacturer relationships across all three divisions, which no other active NASCAR outfit can claim.

