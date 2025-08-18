Insider deem Austin Dillon’s Richmond victory “better than revenge” to NASCAR

On the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi recently shared their take on Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon's win at Richmond Raceway. The insiders praised Dillon on his remarkable performance and claimed his win to be &quot;better than revenge&quot; on the governing body.Dillon proved his mettle to NASCAR after winning this year's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway and secured his playoff eligibility. Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Jordan Bianchi stated (via X):&quot;This was the best day for Richard Childress Racing. This is like better than revenge, you know, to to have that taken away from them last year and out they they did what they did, but to come here and to win, there was no fluke, there was no lucky break, and they went out and won. Austin Dillon drove a fantastic race. He was flawless. The pit crew was flawless too. They had speed; they beat Penske, they beat Hendrick, they beat him, all.&quot; [00:00]Last year, the Richard Childress Racing driver was desperate for a win to qualify for the playoffs, and he got his chance to secure his spot during the Richmond Race. However, during the closing laps of the race, Joey Logano leapfrogged Dillon and took the lead. That would have shattered the #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's chance to snap his two-year-long winless streak, along with his chance to land a playoff spot. But reflecting on what was at stake, on turn three, Austin Dillon drove far deeper and made contact with Logano's rear bumper. This sent the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver into the walls. However, this was not enough to secure a win, and Dillon pushed Denny Hamlin into the outside walls, claiming the win. But NASCAR stripped him of the win and his playoff eligibility for intentionally wrecking Logano.Austin Dillon had a decent mid-pack start for the 400-lap race and began the race from P11. He then jumped a few spots and wrapped up stage one in P4 behind Denny Hamlin. The #3 Chevy driver maintained his pace and finished stage two in P4. He then took the lead and won the race for the second time, earning 54 points.&quot;I'd love to continue the legacy&quot;: Austin Dillon gave his take on continuing his grandfather's legacyEarlier this year, in May, the NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon made an appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, Dillon shared his thoughts on continuing Richard Childress' legacy in the Cup Series.The #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver landed a full-time seat with Richard Childress Racing over a decade ago in 2014. Since then, he has been with the team and showcased his remarkable skills. Reflecting on the same, Dillon stated (via X):&quot;I've got another year on my contract right now, and truthfully, it's the trajectory of where we're at as a company. I feel like, and where I'm at, like, I feel like I can still get it done and do a good job in the car and bring something to the organization.&quot;&quot;When I feel like I can't bring something as a driver to the organization, then, yeah, I'd love to help in any other capacity, because I feel like I know how to put good teams together and work together with others. Yeah, I think it's one day I'd love to continue the legacy that we have at RCR in any way possible, but he's still running strong, my grandfather, you know, he's got a lot of fires in that belly of his and stays after it,&quot; Austin Dillon added.The Welcome, North Carolina, native ranks 25th in the Cup Series with 460 points. Additionally, he has secured one win, five top-ten finishes, and one top-ten finish in 25 starts this season.