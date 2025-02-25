Insider sounds off on NASCAR’s concerning situation after merely two race weekends: “We shouldn’t be talking about officiating”

NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi called out the league for the controversial officiating following the Atlanta race. Bianchi believes that the magnitude of the backlash shouldn't be this significant two races into the 2025 season.

So far, the new season hosted races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. The two early stops witnessed allegedly inconsistent officiating, including ending the race under caution at Atlanta but letting drivers race in the Daytona 500 amid a last-lap wreck.

Speaking to co-host Jeff Gluck on the The Teardown podcast, Jordan Bianchi said officiating shouldn't be the headlines so early in the season.

"Unfortunately, we're talking a lot about officiating, and we shouldn't be talking about officiating... and we're talking about it way too much after nearly every race this season. That's not good," Bianchi stated.

The NASCAR Insider pointed out that issues were also found in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, saying:

"Unfortunately, right now, it doesn't matter the series... Truck Series, we had a DQ. Xfinity Series, we had different things. Qualfying races for the Daytona 500, the Daytona 500 [...] It seems like every time the cars are on the track in a race, there's some kind of consistency issue."

He concluded:

"We're two weeks into this thing, and we're already talking about this."

The most recent controversy was the last-lap incident at AMS in the NASCAR Cup Series. Christopher Bell took victory after the race officials threw a yellow flag and ended the race. He beat Kyle Larson, who was in good form to regain the lead.

Carson Hocevar was also in the mix for a possible three-wide finish but the action was stopped with caution.

The ending in the Ambetter Health 400 contrasted with that of the Daytona 500 as the race official let William Byron race against Tyler Reddick on the final lap. Byron escaped a multi-car wreck at the front of the field to secure back-to-back victories in the "Great American Race."

The next and third race of the 2025 season will be a road course showdown at the Circuit of the Americas for the Cup and Xfinity Series.

"It's very unfortunate": Jeff Gluck on NASCAR's last-lap caution at Atlanta

On the same podcast episode, Jeff Gluck was disappointed with NASCAR's decision to end the Atlanta race under caution. He believes fans were robbed of a thrilling three-wide finish after the race officials threw the yellow flag following Josh Berry's crash behind the leaders.

The NASCAR Insider said (via The Teardown):

“NASCAR had just said this morning we're going to call this if it's a similar situation. They follow through, they call. It's very unfortunate. Jordan (Bianchi), it's very unfortunate...this sucks. We all feel robbed of seeing a three-wide finish that would have been epic after a freaking awesome race.”

Gluck called Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell among the best drivers who weren't able to battle it out on the final lap. He added:

“Two of NASCAR's best drivers going toe to toe.”

Carson Hocevar split Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson before the caution came out to secure his best career finish in P2, with Larson finishing in P3. Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top five finishers' list.

