"Intentional decision to create drama": Dale Earnhardt Jr. on how NASCAR playoffs create chaotic finishes, keeping the sport on brand

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and veteran team owner in the Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s analysis of Saturday's Dead On Tools 200 at Martinsville Speedway was spot on.

In an event that saw drivers and teams go to any lengths whatsoever to advance into the next round of the playoffs, the amount of stories and chaos to have come out of a chaotic Round of 8 elimination race is unparalleled if the sport followed a normal structure.

The introduction of Martinsville Speedway, or "The Paper Clip," as it is often referred to as the elimination race going into the championship round, is no coincidence.

With drivers and teams desperate to cash in on their final chances of making it into the final round of the playoffs, hail-mary-style moves and outrageous "Hail Melons" are what the drivers resort to.

Expand Tweet

Elaborating on how this boosts viewership, even if in a slightly controversial manner, the sport's playoff format is doing what it is supposed to.

Speaking to sportsnaut.com's Matt Weaver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"They picked Martinsville to be an elimination race, the race that sends everyone to the championship race and it’s the same as having Daytona as the regular season finale, that was an intentional decision to create moments, drama and make these drivers do uncomfortable things."

Despite the playoffs being a frustrating format as a team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. ultimately spoke positively of the same.

Due to the format putting drivers in uncomfortable positions, the JR Motorsports owner said:

"It’s frustrating sometimes because your driver ends up in a bad position, or crashed sometimes, but I don’t know, we could have run that 10 times and had a different ending but as a broadcaster and fan, I want to see drivers put in uncomfortable positions."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew NASCAR had a Martinsville-esque finish in mind when the playoffs format was introduced

Expand Tweet

Keeping NASCAR and stock car racing on brand as a blue-collar, gritty form of motorsport associated with the rural areas of the country, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also knew what the playoff format was going to bring to the table.

Just like this Saturday's finish and the bad blood between Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Richard Childress Racing, the playoffs were meant to stir just that.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborated to sportsnaut.com' Matt Weaver:

“I don’t think anyone wants to see this kind of finish every week, but you have to understand, when they made the format and chose the races that go in the rounds, it was with this in mind.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix Raceway next Saturday for the 2023 title decider.