Is BMW considering a NASCAR entry after the split with RLL in IMSA?

NASCAR has entered the conversation around BMW’s future in American motorsport following the end of its long-running factory partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). The same is set to conclude after the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The development, first reported by RACER, has raised questions about BMW’s future in American motorsport, including the possibility of a NASCAR entry. So, is BMW eyeing NASCAR next? For now, no.

While speculation has arisen following BMW’s decision to consolidate its GTP efforts under WRT, the brand has not indicated any interest in joining NASCAR. The shift to WRT, already managing BMW’s FIA WEC Hypercar program, suggests the company wants to focus on global endurance racing rather than going into stock car competition.

With BMW consolidating its programs, RLL is evaluating options for its next move. One possibility under review is a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry. However, it is not the priority. Team principal Bobby Rahal told RACER that remaining in IMSA is their preferred outcome.

“We're in discussions with several manufacturers for 2026 and beyond,” Rahal said. “We have a turnkey team for a manufacturer to step into.”

Rahal added that they’re also open to LMP2 and Indy NXT. NASCAR Trucks, he noted, is a less likely route, though he didn’t rule it out completely, saying:

“I don’t know if NASCAR Trucks is where I see us fitting before IMSA or NXT, but never say never.”

BMW and RLL began working together in 2009, launching in the American Le Mans Series. Over the years, they delivered some major wins, including two at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2019 and 2020 and a GTP win at Indianapolis in 2024. But as costs rose and competition from Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche tightened, BMW opted to centralize its operations, awarding its full GTP program to Belgian outfit WRT.

Winston-Salem inches closer to long-term NASCAR return at Bowman Gray

NASCAR is reportedly finalizing a five-year agreement to bring national series racing back to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If the deal is completed, it will guarantee one NASCAR national event at the stadium every year starting from the 2026 season. The update comes from a report by the Winston-Salem Journal, confirming that city officials and NASCAR representatives are working to draft the formal agreement.

The plan is quite big because it would be a long-term commitment by NASCAR. Bowman Gray hosted Cup Series races from 1958 to 1971 before the schedule shifted to larger tracks. The stadium returned to NASCAR action in 2025 when the season-opening Cook Out Clash exhibition was held there, making it the first NASCAR event at the facility in over five decades. Chase Elliott won said race, by leading 171 out of a total of 200 laps.

Under the proposed deal, Bowman Gray would host at least one event from either the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, or Truck Series each year. It is still unclear which series will be featured annually.

The Winston-Salem city council has approved a $1 million upgrade to replace the stadium’s outdated scoreboard to support the move. Funding will be shared, with 50 percent coming from the city, 10 percent from Winston-Salem State University’s football program, and the remaining 40 percent covered by NASCAR’s operating body. Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe confirmed the city’s involvement in an email, as sourced from racer.com.

