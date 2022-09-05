Is Chase Elliott still sponsored by Hooters?

2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Chase Elliott is widely recognized as the driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, the 26-year-old has made a name for himself in the highest echelon of stock car racing with his calm demeanor off the track and his domination on the track.

The first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs saw the Dawsonville, Georgia native retire out of the Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway after losing control of his car and collecting Chase Briscoe in the race, causing both the cars to crash.

Chase Elliott spoke to reporters after being checked at the infield care center for the impact he sustained in his crash, and elaborated on how to improve his playoffs chances and said:

"Run better than we did today"

Elliott's retirement from the Cook Out Southern 400 yesterday also marks his second consecutive race where he has failed to make it to the checkered flag in one piece, let alone fight in the front of the field. With 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes under his belt, it is nearly impossible to discount Chase Elliott from a fight just one race into the playoff season.

So does Hooters still sponsor Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Seen in the NAPA Auto Parts colors more often than not, Chase Elliott also has a few other brands that sponsor the 26-year-old's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during various race weekends. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been seen sponsored by Kelly Blue Book and Hooters in the past.

The popular restaurant chain was seen in Elliott's car and overalls during the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway as well as the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway this year. The #9 team will also be sponsored by the brand for the coming two years after Hooters signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. This makes the Clearwater, Florida-based chain of restaurants eligible for sponsoring the #9 crew three times a year, until 2024.

Elliott elaborated on his partnership with the brand in 2021 and said:

"Hooters has been a fun partner to work with over the years. They’re a laid-back group that does a great job of promoting their brand and including our team as a big piece of their marketing. They do a lot with each of their three primary races but also make the most of the partnership throughout the entire season."

Catch Chase Elliott racing next weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

