NASCAR 2022: Final results for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway 

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 is finally done and dusted. The first playoff race of the season started at 6 pm ET and lasted for 4 hours, 9 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Darlington Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Petty GMS Motorsports, Erik Jones, a non-playoff driver, secured his first win of the 2022 season and second victory in the Southern 500. On Sunday night, he grabbed the lead when leader Kyle Busch suffered a blown engine under caution. He then managed to hold off Denny Hamlin for the final 20-lap dash to the finish line to win the Cook Out Southern 500 on 1.366-mile-long tracks, NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX twitter.com/ClintBowyer/st… Clint Bowyer @ClintBowyer



Great job My damn heart was racing for him. 43 Petty back in victory lane at Darlington!!!! Just the way it outta be.Great job @Erik_Jones My damn heart was racing for him. 43 Petty back in victory lane at Darlington!!!! Just the way it outta be. Great job @Erik_Jones Erik Jones holds off Denny Hamlin and claims the 200th win for the iconic No. 43 car! What a night for @PettyGMS Erik Jones holds off Denny Hamlin and claims the 200th win for the iconic No. 43 car! What a night for @PettyGMS. twitter.com/ClintBowyer/st… https://t.co/L7jV6Je1NE

In a race that was filled with drama, damage, and distress, Jones crossed the finish line 0.252 seconds ahead of Hamlin to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the third NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #43 Chevrolet driver and ended a three-year-long winless streak dating back to September 2019 at the same venue. Meanwhile, he became the 17th different driver to win a race in the first 27 races of the ongoing season.

NASCAR @NASCAR CHECKERED FLAG: @ERIK_JONES PUTS THE NO. 43 BACK IN VICTORY LANE! CHECKERED FLAG: @ERIK_JONES PUTS THE NO. 43 BACK IN VICTORY LANE! https://t.co/p0DhrUjZVl

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, who challenged Jones for the win in the closing laps, finished as runner-up, followed by Tyler Reddick, pole winner Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

#43 - Erik Jones #11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #34 - Michael McDowell #6 - Brad Keselowski #24 - William Byron #45 - Bubba Wallace #48 - Alex Bowman #10 - Aric Almirola #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Cole Custer #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suárez #31 - Justin Haley #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #42 - Ty Dillon #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #51 - Cody Ware #4 - Kevin Harvick #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the second playoff race on September 11, 2022.

