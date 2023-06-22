Is Danica Patrick married? All you need to know about her relationship

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and an inspiration for many girls to take up motorsports, Danica Patrick is a woman who not only was known for her talent on the track but her impact off it.

Starting out by racing go-karts in her childhood as a way for the Patrick family to unwind and bond, her talent behind the wheel was soon realized by Patrick's parents.

Going onto racing in the junior Formula Vauxhall and Formula Ford Series in Europe, Danica Patrick returned to the United States of America for a chance to compete in the country's premier open-wheel racing series.

Making her debut with Rahal Letterman Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, she remains the sole woman to win an IndyCar race, that too in Japan.

Brittany @Brittany01Jes Danica Patrick won the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Montegi Superspeedway today Danica Patrick won the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Montegi Superspeedway today https://t.co/RMfnkDIhEt

There are varied opinions on how Patrick influenced the sport and the Wisconsin native is never one to shy away from out-of-the-box ideas. As a result, the now 41-year-old has had quite a public lifestyle, including people taking an interest in her dating life.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Despite not winning, Danica Patrick gave great value to many of her partners. GoDaddy became a multi billion brand on her shoulders, she never got equity in the business. Despite not winning, Danica Patrick gave great value to many of her partners. GoDaddy became a multi billion brand on her shoulders, she never got equity in the business. https://t.co/tRJz20KQF1

Danica Patrick has been known to date quite a few well-recognized faces in motorsports as well as from NFL. However, the former 'GoDaddy Girl' has not taken the leap to tie the knot once again following her divorce from physiotherapist Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2013.

Danica Patrick's dating history

Over her prime years in the NTT IndyCar Series as well as the NASCAR Cup Series, Danica Patrick was always very open with her dating life.

Her first romantic relationship ended with a marriage after she tied the knot with her physiotherapist Paul Edward Hospenthal. However, the couple divorced in 2013.

Ever since her divorce, Danica Patrick has dated the likes of Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and NFL icon Aaron Rodgers. However, after splitting with Rodgers in 2020, the Pretty Intense podcast host has been linked with businessman and co-founder of Freshly Carter Comstock.

After making their relationship official on Instagram in 2021, the couple however decided to part ways in a year's time.

While there are no reports of any new romantic relationships, the former driver continues to explore her entrepreneurial side with flourishing businesses such as a winery, clothing brand and a candle-making business.

