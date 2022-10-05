Did Danica Patrick introduce Aaron Rodgers to Shailene Woodley?

Former NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick might have left her racing career behind to explore other pastures in life, but it always seems to encapsulate the race fan's interest one way or another. Patrick, who rose to fame after her victory at the Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in 2006, remains the only woman to ever win a race in America's premier open-wheeled racing series.

What started out as a hobby for Patrick quickly turned into a profession as her parents realized her talent behind the wheel of a go-kart at an early age, which led her to compete in European junior formulas such as Formula Ford and Vauxhall. Managing to hone her skills on the other side of the pond, her return to the United States of America in 2001 saw her debut in IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Racing.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Ten years ago today, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver to win an Indy Car race. Ten years ago today, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver to win an Indy Car race. https://t.co/jgzX8sKt9d

Deciding to make the switch from open-wheel racecars to stock cars in 2011, the Beloit, Wisconsin native became one of the most recognizable faces in the sport. Sponsored by GoDaddy in the NASCAR Cup Series, Patrick was often seen driving a distinctive green-colored car, along with being a crucial marketing asset for the sport as well as her sponsor.

In all this limelight, Danica Patrick's personal life was always a topic of discussion amongst fans. Raunchy advertising campaigns and contrasting opinions on her driving aside, Patrick's personal life was also well showcased on the track as she did not shy away from the attention she used to get. After dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers until 2020, the pair split up in what was a very public breakup. Rodgers was subsequently seen dating Shailene Woodley, an actress best known for her appearances on the American TV drama Big Little Lies.

So did Danica Patrick introduce Aaron Rodgers to Shailene Woodley?

After Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers decided to part ways after the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was reportedly introduced to Shailene Woodley through Patrick's astrologer, Debra Silverman. Silverman was an acquaintance of Woodley and it is speculated that she met Rodgers through Silverman, which led to the couple keeping their relationship under wraps.

The partnership went official after the new couple announced their engagement in 2021. The couple has since seen their fair share of ups and downs, with them calling it quits several times. It seems the two have ultimately decided to part ways, despite Aaron Rodgers' attempts to mend a broken relationship.

Amongst all this emotional turmoil, Danica Patrick seems to be the one soldering on with gusto as the former racecar driver looks towards exploring her entrepreneurial side in her second life.

