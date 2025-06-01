Is Denny Hamlin taking part in the Cup race at Nashville? NASCAR Insider shares his take

Bob Pockrass shared his take on whether Denny Hamlin will take the wheel at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Hamlin’s wife is due to give birth on the same day as the points-paying race.
Denny Hamlin is a highly accomplished NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner, known for his longevity and consistency at the top level of NASCAR racing. Hamlin made his full-time Cup debut in 2006 and has amassed 56 career victories, including marquee event wins at the Daytona 500 (2016, 2019, 2020), Coca Cola 600 (2022) and Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021 and 2025). Despite his wins, Hamlin holds the record for the most Cup Series wins without a championship. The driver of the #11 for Joe Gibbs Racing is also a team owner with Michael Jordan.
Denny Hamlin’s chances of racing during his fiancée Jordan Fish’s pregnancy have been uncertain as she is due to give birth to their third child and their first son on June 1. This coincides with the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. In case of Hamlin’s unavailability, the #11 team has Ryan Truex on standby as a backup driver.
Veteran NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass shared his take on X:
"Hamlin on baby watch is fluid so probably won’t know anything somewhat definitive for at least about another four-five hours. Ryan Truex can get into the car at any time. He does a lot of sim work for JGR so familiar with setups and everything."
In the 2025 NASCAR season, Denny Hamlin has continued to demonstrate his competitive edge, securing two wins, five top-five finishes and six top-ten results. His recent victory at the Darlington Raceway during the Throwback Weekend has cemented his reputation as a strong performer on short tracks.
Bob Pockrass clears the air on whether Denny Hamlin would be eligible for a waiver if he missed the Nashville race
Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass clarified that Hamlin would be eligible for a playoff waiver if he misses the Nashville race due to the birth of his child. According to Pockrass, NASCAR considers the "birth of a child" a medical reason, which qualifies a driver for a waiver under the updated rules.
This means Hamlin would not lose any playoff points earned in the regular season if he needs to step away owing to family commitments.
“NASCAR would consider birth of child as a medical reason as far as granting a waiver and driver keeping playoff points,” the NASCAR reporter wrote.
Denny Hamlin’s upcoming races include the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan (June 8), the Viva México 250 in Mexico City (June 15), and the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono (June 22). He’ll also compete at Atlanta, Chicago, Sonoma, and Indianapolis, as he continues his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
