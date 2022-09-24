Is Hailie Deegan related to Brian Deegan?

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan has been a pioneer in the world of stock car racing as far as introducing the sport to a newer, younger audience goes. The Temecula, California native drives for David Gilliland Racing in the junior category of NASCAR, with Tanner Gray as her teammate at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit.

Deegan has also caught the attention of female fans and brought a significant number of fans from the fairer sex to the sport, becoming the only female driver to compete in NASCAR as of now.

Hailie Deegan comes from a family of racing enthusiasts and adventurers as she is the daughter of famous off-road racer and motocross rider Brian Deegan. Being the eldest of three siblings in the family, she followed in her father's footsteps and started riding dirt bikes as a child, before switching to four-wheelers. Her prior experience in stock car racing comes from the ARCA Menards as well as the K&N Pro Series, both of which act as feeders into the Camping World Truck Series.

Deegan was seen driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Bill McNally Racing in the K&N Pro Series. She was later seen driving the #55 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports in 2019, before eventually joining the Truck Series in 2021. The 21-year-old also has a history as a serving development driver for Toyota, before switching to Ford for her debut.

What kind of truck does Hailie Deegan drive?

Hailie Deegan can be seen driving the #1 Ford F-150 fielded by David Gilliland Racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in 2022.

The trucks themselves are built to a specification given to the teams by NASCAR, which includes them being powered by a 5.8-liter Pushrod V8 engine. The power output ranges anywhere from 400-700 horsepower depending on restrictions at the tracks. A four-speed manual H-pattern gearbox is used to send power to the wheels. The truck weighs in at around 3500lbs with the driver and race-trim fuel in the vehicle.

David Gilliland Racing @dgr_racing



held steady in P6 that run Caution is out with 55 to go. @HailieDeegan held steady in P6 that run Caution is out with 55 to go. @HailieDeegan held steady in P6 that run 💪 https://t.co/XIb2ZZYvMj

The truck was designed by Ford's Dearborn Design Center at the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, N.C., where Ford’s NASCAR scale model and aero teams are located. Watch Deegan behind the wheel of her truck at Texas Motor Speedway for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 this Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far