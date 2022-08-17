NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan is a driver who is bridging the gap between motorsports and the younger generation, often referred to as Generation Z.

The Temecula, California native is one of the most recognizable faces in the sport not only because she competes in a male-dominated environment that is stock car racing, but also because of the connection she has with the audience through various forms of social media.

Deegan has an active YouTube channel where she showcases her life outside of racing as well as on the track, which helps people relate to the 21-year-old. The daughter of prominent motocross rider off-road racer Brian Deegan, she is the eldest of 3 siblings in the Deegan household. Hailie forrayed into the stock car racing world after racing dirt bikes as a child in 2018 when she debuted in the K&N Pro Series. She graduated to the ARCA Series in 2019 after switching from Toyota's driver development program to Ford's.

The 2021 season saw David Gilliland Racing announce her as a full-time driver for their #1 Ford F-150 truck in the Camping World Truck Series. The current season has not been the best in terms of Deegan's performance as she lags behind her teammate Tanner Gray by a significant margin. The 21-year-old only has one top-10 finish to her name this year.

Is Hailie Deegan in a relationship?

Having grown up around engines and racing of different sorts since childhood, Hailie Deegan has an adventure-seeking persona just like her father's. This also translates into her romantic life as the Temecula, California native is surrounded by motorsports more often than not.

While there are no confirmed reports of Deegan's romantic relationship, her post on social media does suggest her inclination towards Chase Cabre, another stock car racing driver. Cabre competes in the ARCA Menards Series and met Deegan, most likely at a motorsport event. The Tampa, Florida native has two wins to his name.

With her influence on the younger generation, Hailie Deegan proved to be a valuable asset to the sport. She can help introduce NASCAR to a newer, younger audience who did not necessarily have stock car racing on their agendas before. Watch Deegan race in the Truck Series playoffs race at Kansas Speedway on September 9, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C