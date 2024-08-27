Is Kyle Busch allowed to race in Mexico despite his recent controversies? NASCAR official weighs in

As NASCAR officially announced to host a points-paying Cup Series race in Mexico City next season, there have been questions about Kyle Busch's participation in the historic race because the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver was found with a gun on his last visit to Mexico.

However, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue, and racing innovation officer, confirmed that Kyle Busch is allowed to race in Mexico. Kennedy clarified that there are no restrictions preventing him from participating in NASCAR’s international points event, despite his gun controversy.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR executive vice president’s statement about Busch’s participation in the 2025 Mexico Cup race. On X, Pockrass wrote:

“Ben Kennedy says conversations have been had and Kyle Busch will be able to race in Mexico next year.”

During a trip to Mexico in January 2023, Kyle Busch found himself in trouble when airport officials discovered a gun and ammunition in his bag during a routine screening.

Afterwards, Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and fined $1,100. However, he avoided the prison sentence after a local judge allowed conditional punishment for the former NASCAR Cup Series champion.

After the Mexico gun incident, the 39-year-old apologized for his mistake on social media.

Kyle Busch expressed his emotions about racing in 2025 Mexico Cup Series race

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion confirmed on social media that he is ready to win another NASCAR race in Mexico when NASCAR heads to Mexico City for the Cup race next year.

Kyle Busch shared a post on X, which included photos of him winning the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity race in Mexico. Expressing his emotions, Busch wrote:

“Excited to race for another win in Mexico in 2025!”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup race in Mexico will be the first international points-paying event in the Cup Series’ dating back to 1958, when a race was held at Toronto’s Canadian Exhibition Stadium.

The historic event is set to be held on June 15 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a track that also hosts the Mexican Grand Prix in F1. The race will stream live on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico will be held on June 14, and its live action can be enjoyed on The CW.

Catch "Rowdy" in action battling for a playoff spot at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1. He will look to make a wildcard entry with a win, as there is only one race left in the regular season before the playoff season.

