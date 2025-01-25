Is Michael Jordan owned 23XI Racing superior to Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR stats? All you need to know

NASCAR teams 23XI Racing and Trackhouse Racing are relatively new entrants in American stock car racing. Despite their brief history, both teams have showcased notable performances and are statistically even in the sport's competitive landscape.

When comparing their success, statistics provide the most concrete measure of superiority. However, before diving into the numbers, let us briefly discuss their origins and how they entered the NASCAR scene.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and JGR driver Denny Hamlin co-founded 23XI Racing, debuting in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota. That same race marked Trackhouse Racing’s debut, with Brazilian driver Daniel Suárez piloting the #99 Chevrolet. Trackhouse is co-owned by entrepreneur Justin Marks and music icon Armando "Pitbull" Pérez.

Both teams expanded to two-car operations shortly after their inaugural seasons, maintaining two entries through the conclusion of the 2024 season.

When we talk about statistics, both 23XI and Trackhouse are in cut-throat competition with each other. Having competed in 144 races, the only two major significant differences in their statistics are the amount of laps lead, and the number of different drivers they have fielded. Trackhouse has led 375 more laps than 23XI Racing, however, the latter has fielded 10 drivers compared to the 4 that have driven for Pitbull's team.

Here is a breakdown of their major statistics via Daniel Céspedes on X (formerly Twitter).

"Trackhouse vs. 23XI. Nearly identical stats after four seasons. Both bringing in a third car this year. Does one of them pull away from the other in 2025?" the post was captioned.

Ahead of the 2024 playoffs, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR for practicing monopolistic activities and refused to sign the new charter agreement.

However, after months of drama, the most recent developments have come in favor of the Jordan-Hamlin-led team. Furthermore, 23XI Racing has acquired its charter purchase from Stewart Haas Racing, expanding to three full-time entries in the 2025 season, the #35 Toyota Camry driven by three-time Xfinity race winner Riley Herbst. He will team up with Bubba Wallace and 2024 regular season champion Tyler Reddick

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing has also expanded to three cars, starting the 2025 season after signing road course expert and three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who had a commendable rookie season in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. SCG will pilot the #88 Chevrolet, alongside Daniel Suarez in the #99, and the Martinville Miracle driver Ross Chastain.

23XI Racing reveals Riley Herbst's car for the start of the 2025 season

23XI Racing recently shared the paint scheme for their #35 Toyota Camry, driven by the newest addition to their lineup, Riley Herbst. Herbst, who comes with his long-time sponsor Monster Energy, has his car adorned in black and green colors, with their branding on the hood, and both sides.

The post was shared on Instagram in collaboration with Monster Energy, captioned:

"35 is ready for ‘25. 💪@RileyHerbst begins 2025 in the No. 35 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota Camry XSE #ZeroSugar"

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will start with the Daytona 500 on February 16th at 2:30 PM ET. Can Herbst make his mark as he begins his rookie full-time Cup season? Watch on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM to find out.

