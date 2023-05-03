“Is that a Ross Chastain Easter egg?”: Kyle Larson’s latest video sends NASCAR fans into delirium 

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is one of the most popular drivers in modern-day NASCAR, with the focus on every absolute detail of the Elk Grove, California native's day-to-day life.

The 30-year-old driver, who has been ill-fated in his past two exploits in the highest echelon of stock car racing, recently took to social media to share another aspect of his journey in motorsports.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion recently appeared on a reel shared by the Arrow McLaren NTT IndyCar Seris team, showing his newly-made seat insert for his debut in the open-wheeled series in 2024.

The avid dirt-track racer was at the team's race shop in Indianapolis where the seat fit were taking place.

Kyle Larson seat fitting at McLaren today from his Instagram story.

However, eagle-eyed NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass spotted a watermelon on one of the workbenches in the background of the video.

This immediately sparked rumors of watermelon being a reference to Kyle Larson's troubles with watermelon farmer Ross Chastain at the Dover Motor Speedway. The rain-delayed race on Monday saw Larson get involved in a wreck instigated by Chastain.

Took this screen shot from the Kyle Larson reel posted by Arrow McLaren. Not what I expected to see in the background.

Fans were quick to react to the watermelon in hilarious fashion. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Is that a @RossChastain Easter egg?"

"What is that? never have seen such a fruit, what with green stripes, oblong spherical shape…?"

"What is that? never have seen such a fruit, what with green stripes, oblong spherical shape…?"

"Kyle Larson doing target practice."

"This is why i love him."

"This is why i love him."

"Ross has been known to ship a watermelon of forgiveness to his enemies."

"Ross has been known to ship a watermelon of forgiveness to his enemies."

Kyle Larson questioned about trying to hold up Ross Chastain during Cup Series race at Dover

The Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway saw Kyle Larson express his frustration with Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain after initial contact during the final stages of the 400-mile-long race.

While Martin Truex Jr. led the event, Ross Chastain was seen trying to catch the Joe Gibbs Racing driver when he encountered a lapped Kyle Larson. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver did not seem to make way for Chastain immediately, with him holding his line ahead of the #1 Chevy driver.

When asked about his tactics in a post-race interview, Larson said:

"I don't know. You can take it for whatever you think it might be. Just a long frustrating day for me, another day that I get caught up in something that's not my fault."

Kyle Larson obviously not thrilled after the race at Dover Monday:

Watch the 30-year-old California native make his debut in the IndyCar Series with Arrow McLaren in 2024.

