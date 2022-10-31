"Isn't that technically cheating?" - NASCAR fans have mixed reactions to Ross Chastain's video game move at Martinsville

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season seems to have a neverending supply of controversy and spectacular moments, with Ross Chastain claiming the limelight yet again. The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway marked the end of the Round of 8 races this season and saw the Trackhouse Racing driver pull the rug from under fans' and his fellow driver's feet when he pulled off a video game-style maneuver on the 1-mile-long short track.

The final lap of the 500-lap-long race saw Chastain run outside the cutoff line for Championship 4. The Alva, Florida native, known for his aggressive driving style since the beginning of the year, sent his #1 MOOSE Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on a ride on the outside wall at Martinsville. Keeping his foot to the floor while wrecking his car, Chastain managed to jump several positions and seal his spot in the final 4, most notably knocking Denny Hamlin out as he passed the Joe Gibbs Racing driver right before the finish line.

Fans, drivers, commentators, and virtually everyone was left speechless as Ross Chastain managed to pull off the heroic move, which is known for not working very often.

As always, social media erupted with reactions from the race, some of them as follows:

"Isn’t that technically cheating ? It also puts racers in a vulnerable spot. This shouldn’t be praised but banned"

"Should be fined/disqualified for intentionally wrecking & damaging the racetrack."

"That’s one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a long time…"

"Mind boggling. Nascar didn't even have to invent the drama today. Purely awesome move. The average Joe on the couch loves this."

"New standard is set, was badass but I don't want to see this every martinsville race from now on."

"I don’t think this move works again if it’s tried 20 times in a row."

Ross Chastain elaborates on his wild move in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was the star of last Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway despite not winning the 500-mile-long race. The #1 MOOSE Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, who managed to advance into the Championship 4 with a videogame-like wall-riding move on the final lap of the race, elaborated on what it looked like from inside the cockpit.

He said:

"Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the Gamecube which I had and you could get away with it, and I never knew it would actually work."

Watch Ross Chastain battle it out for a shot at winning the championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

