“It does affect the team”: HMS legend makes a case for Prime’s latest quirky feature for NASCAR

NASCAR on Prime Video introduced the burn bar for its Cup Series broadcast, providing better insight into the fuel strategy of different teams. Former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte is behind the implementation of the new feature, which has become popular among curious race fans.

Ad

Fuel-mileage races have been a part of NASCAR for decades, but until now, only teams had an accurate picture of how much fuel drivers were burning on track. The burn bar introduced by Prime Video, powered by AI, aims to provide a clearer picture for viewers. The tool also helps Letarte analyze fuel consumption figures and predict if drivers can take the checkered flag.

Steve Letarte explained that it is the first external tool that utilizes information from the car to calculate the burn rate. The AI model analyzes various telemetry inputs, RPM, and car position to determine the rate at which drivers are burning fuel.

Ad

Trending

The former HMS crew chief said the burn bar does affect teams, suggesting they might be paying attention to Prime Video's latest feature.

"It’s the first true tool that is taking information off the car, making calculations and then displaying to the fan a calculation or measurement that is being used in the garage. And it does affect the team. There’s not a sensor on the car giving us miles per gallon. It’s a mathematical calculation of other cars performances," he was quoted as saying by AP News.

Ad

The Burn Bar made its debut at the Coca-Cola 600, the first race broadcast on Prime Video. It was an effective feature for viewers during the Michigan race, as lead drivers were on different fuel strategies in the final green flag stint. Sam Schwartzstein, who helped develop the tool, said it correctly predicted William Byron would run out of fuel, which he did in the final laps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With new features and extensive post-race coverage, NASCAR on Prime has received a positive reception from fans. The burn bar is the first of many tools Prime Video hopes to develop for its viewers.

NASCAR on Prime is ushering key demographic shift in viewership

NASCAR has struggled to attract a younger audience to the premier stock car racing series in America, but its move to Prime Video has brought a key demographic shift in viewership. Despite a drop in overall viewership figures, engaging a younger audience might pay long-term dividends for the series.

Ad

Prime Video kicked off with 2.72 million viewers for the Coca-Cola 600, but since then, viewership has declined, averaging around 2.27 million for the three races. This represents a 21% drop in viewership compared to equivalent races broadcast on FOX and FS1 last year.

Sports Media Watch @paulsen_smw LINK NASCAR on Prime Video vs. three equivalent races last season: +32% in A18-34 +11% in A18-49 +21% in A25-54 -40% in A55+ -21% overall Most TV properties will take that exchange. 18-34s don't watch TV, any growth makes up for steep drop in older demos.

Ad

According to Sports Media Watch, NASCAR on Prime has gained 32% viewership in the 18–34 age bracket (11% for ages 18–49, 21% for ages 25–54), while experiencing a 40% decline in viewers aged 55 and above. This is comparable to the double-digit decline experienced by the NFL with Thursday Night Football.

Although some traditionalists are upset with NASCAR being streamed exclusively on Prime, it could be a net gain in the long term. Prime Video's remaining broadcast schedule for the season includes visits to Mexico City (June 15) and Pocono Raceway (June 22).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.