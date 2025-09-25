“It blows my mind”: Ryan Blaney stunned by ‘outside world’ that doubts Joey Logano and Paul Wolfe’s unmatched chemistry 

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney recently joined former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the latest episode of his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download. During the interaction, Dale Jr. asked Blaney about his views on his teammate and defending champion Joey Logano's chemistry with his crew chief, Paul Wolfe.The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver pointed out that people shouldn't be surprised by Wolfe and Logano's strong working style. Blaney further claimed that even if the duo was not impressive in the regular season, they always find a way to improve by trying new things to achieve better results.Following that, Dale Jr. made a funny remark about Logano's surprises, like last year's championship race. He stated [00:48 onwards]:&quot;It's frustrating as a person in my role, because we try to predict who the favorite might be, and he spoils all of our ideas.&quot; Continuing further, Ryan Blaney dismissed all the outside world doubts about Joey Logano and Paul Wolfe's caliber. The former Cup Series champion said:&quot;It blows my mind, honestly, with both the outside world that doubts that duo, like, yeah, write them off right now. They're going to be there, and they're going to be really, really good. It's just they're very—that's a very talented team. Joey and I raced for the championship last year, same comp meetings. Nothing changed. You know, that's your competition. But we're trying to figure out, how do we run one-two in this deal?&quot;Ryan Blaney concluded that the team owner, Roger Penske, asked both drivers not to wreck each other while competing for the championship. Additionally, the second race of Round 12, the Hollywood Casino 400, presented by ESPN Bet, will be held at Kansas Speedway on September 28.Ryan Blaney celebrated his Daytona International Speedway win with an unexpected burnoutEarlier this season, Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney sat down with Alt Driver for a post-race interview. During the interview, Blaney revealed the reason behind his unexpected burnout at Daytona International Speedway.The Team Penske driver drove the black Advance Auto Parts paint scheme during the 250-mile race. Following that, the scheme has a long history of wrecking the #12 Ford Mustang driver and sabotaging his run. However, during the Coke Zero Sugar 400, things changed, and Blaney broke the curse, securing his 15th career win in the black paint scheme.Reflecting on the special occasion, Ryan Blaney performed burnouts and donuts to celebrate his maiden win in the paint scheme. Continuing further, he told the media:&quot;Also, I mainly did it for Advance Auto Parts because that paint scheme at speedways has been cursed. I've gotten right hooked with that scheme more times than I can count. The CEO, Shane (O'Kelly), told me, 'I think we've paid our dues with that paint scheme at speedways.'&quot;After winning the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race, Ryan Blaney leads the Cup Series points table. He has secured 3084 points, three wins, 17 top-10s, 13 top-fives, and two pole positions in 30 starts this season.