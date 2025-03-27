"It boils my blood": NASCAR driver flames Red Bull's treatment of Liam Lawson

Former NASCAR Cup Series racer Parker Kligerman recently made his feelings known about Red Bull potentially replacing Liam Lawson. Lawson's recent performances have raised questions about his place at Red Bull Racing, and he is reported to be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two races.

The Kiwi racer has had an underwhelming season so far in the 2025 Formula 1 season. He retired early in his first race at the Australian Grand Prix after spinning into the barriers on Lap 47 and finished the Chinese Grand Prix in 16th place. This has led to multiple reports suggesting that Tsunoda could be promoted to the senior team to replace him as early as the next race in Suzuka Circuit.

The reports have also brought in varying reactions from the NASCAR community. In his Money Lap podcast with Landon Cassill, Kligerman talked in detail about the issue. He voiced his strong disapproval of the move, saying:

"This just discredits your whole process, your decision-making. For the way they get out in the media like 'we have choices to replace him now' one or two races in, just boggles my mind. It boils my blood." (1:17:44 onwards)

Kligerman criticized the impulsiveness shown by Red Bull in replacing drivers, which reflects poorly on their own decision. The Red Bull Honda team replaced veteran driver Daniel Ricciardo with Lawson in 2024 and then pushed him to the senior RB team for the 2025 season in place of Sergio Perez. Tsunoda could become the fifth driver to partner with Max Verstappen in eight years.

Kligerman's co-host, Cassill, echoed similar sentiments. They talked about Red Bull team's handling of its drivers, as Kligerman continued his impassioned criticism:

"It just looks schizophrenic. It looks like they just were on a whim these things are decided and it looks unprofessional." (1:18:47 onwards)

They also acknowledged the improvement of the McLaren MCL60s this season and how Verstappen's dominance has masked the underlying issues with the RB21. While Red Bull has not made the swap official yet, the racing community awaits for what is to come next.

Parker Kligerman compares Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari challenge to NASCAR experiences

Parker Kligerman celebrates winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 on February 14, 2025.- Source: Getty

Kligerman's comments were not limited to Red Bull, as he also drew comparisons between his and Lewis Hamilton's disqualification. In the NASCAR Craftsman Series 2025 season opener, Fresh From Florida 250, Kligerman was disqualified after winning as post-race inspections found that the rear of his #75 truck was too low.

Hamilton faced a similar situation after the Chinese Grand Prix. After finishing sixth at the Shanghai International Circuit, post-race inspections found the thickness of his rear skid plank to be less than required.

"Lewis Hamilton had too much wear on his FIA legality plank underneath the race car. The amount of the wear being over was the width of a credit card essentially, which is exactly what the left rear of my race car was at Daytona," added Kligerman. (1:20:44 onwards)

After Kligerman's disqualification, Corey Heim was handed the winning position. This shows the thin margins of mistakes under the stringent NASCAR and F1 regulations.

