"It can be fast, but it can also be slow" - Brad Keselowski expects to find 'the right balance' at 'challenging' NASCAR Road America race

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski has had a sub-optimal 2022 season in the NASCAR Cup Series so far. The 2012 Cup Series champion has not been able to produce the results that he would ideally want for the team, which he partly owns.

As NASCAR prepares to head to Wisconsin this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey at Road America, the Rochester Hills, Michigan native outlined his expectations for the 250-mile-long race on Sunday. The 38-year-old driver highlighted the importance of car balance on the 4-mile-long track and said:

“Road America is definitely one of our more unique tracks and one that’s challenging in so many ways. It can be fast, but it can also be slow, so finding the right balance in rhythm is key for our longest course on the circuit.”

Road America is one of the premier motorsport venues NASCAR visits as part of its road course roster over the course of the season. The Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin track features long straights as well as tight corners to challenge car setups and drivers to their maximum.

Brad Keselowski also looked back at the recent Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway as a test for their cars on a road course and said:

“Sonoma turned out to be pretty good for us, so our hope is that some of that momentum carries over to the weekend in our Kohler Generators Ford.”

He finished in tenth place, while Chris Buescher took second place for the team in the same race, indicating the possible pace of the car.

Brad Keselowski to run a patriotic paint scheme at Road America for 4th of July weekend

Brad Keselowski's #8 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang will be seen draped in a patriotic livery at this weekend's Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey on the Road America circuit. The race on July 3, 2022, will see the 38-year-old driver commemorate more than 135 names submitted by fans and RFK Racing employees to recognize veterans, current military personnel, and military family members.

The tribute comes courtesy of the Checkered Flag Foundation, founded by Keselowski himself. The organization aims to recognize and support military personnel serving the country.

Special T-Shirts commemorating the servicemen and women of the country will also be available throughout the weekend, with all the proceeds going towards the Foundation's cause.

