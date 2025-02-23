“It certainly helps” Corey LaJoie comments on the silver lining of his Daytona 500 entry after NASCAR future scare

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie recently reflected on the impact of his performance in Sunday's Daytona 500. LaJoie was competing full-time in the Cup Series until this year's campaign, where he is only scheduled to run a couple of races.

Lajoie's night in the Daytona 500 took the NASCAR community by surprise, as the former Spire Motorsports driver started the race in P12 and surprisingly ended up leading nearly 10 laps of the race before making a P22 finish. the RWR driver recently reflected on how his performance at Daytona will impact his 2025 season.

""It certainly helps. Anytime you can run good and contend for wins that gets your existing partners fired up and it also allows you to put together some really cool marketing decks with the #01 leading the field at the 500 to go try to sell a couple more." LaJoie told Speedway Digest

I think collectively, between Rick and I there's a balance between having that second car, my car, be an asset to what the 51 is trying to do and without bogging the shop down and what their turnover rate is and their process to try to get the 51 prepared each and every week the best it can be," he added

In his nine-year NASCAR career, 33-year-old Corey LaJoie has earned 11 top-ten finishes in 272 starts. Last season, he and Justin Haley grabbed headlines with a dramatic ride swap before the Round of 12. This year, LaJoie is back with Rick Ware Racing, the team he finished the previous season with.

Now, LaJoie is all set to compete in the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

Corey LaJoie secures sponsor’s return for Atlanta following standout Daytona 500 performance

For the second race of the 2025 Cup Series season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Corey LaJoie will be backed by longtime sponsor AirMedCare Network. The company will serve as the primary sponsor for LaJoie in the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. LaJoie expressed his excitement about renewing the partnership (via Jayski).

“AirMedCare Network has been a NASCAR partner for several years and we’ve been working with them to help grow their membership. Atlanta marks AirMedCare Network’s first race as a primary partner, and we’re proud to be a part of their expanded marketing efforts in NASCAR.” Corey LaJoie said.

“Atlanta is probably one of the most mentally and physically exhausting races because the track’s banked a lot, you’re pulling a lot of G’s in the middle of the corner, and it’s a chess match trying to position yourself in the right spot at the right time" he added

For fans tuning in from home, the exclusive broadcast of the race will be available on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

