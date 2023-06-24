“It feels like a secret love affair”: NASCAR fans react to Hailie Deegan and Lawless Alan’s early race crash at Nashville

Many were disappointed with Hailie Deegan's performance in Thursday night's Truck Series race at Martinsville, and she confronted Lawless Alan on pit road after the race.

Hailie Deegan finished 19th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday night, but she was not thrilled with Lawless Alan after the 200-lap run.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "I'm sorry. I got free on the inside."- Hailie Deegan



Early trouble in Nashville. "I'm sorry. I got free on the inside."- Hailie DeeganEarly trouble in Nashville. https://t.co/vwvWpImG4A

Deegan and Alan got into a furious argument on pit road after the race. Alan finished 20th, just ahead of Deegan.

Deegan, the driver of the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford F-150, had a rough night. Johnny Sauter, driving the No. 13 ThorSport Racing machine in his second start of the season, drove Deegan into the outside wall on lap 33.

NASCAR fans took over social media and were quick to share their thoughts on the crash between Deegan and Alan.

JNOCKSS 💎 @joshh_FN @NASCARONFOX It feels like a secret love affair between degan and Alan lol always find each other and wrecks. 🤣 @NASCARONFOX It feels like a secret love affair between degan and Alan lol always find each other and wrecks. 🤣😭

SloppyChad @TuckerBoo843 @NASCARONFOX shes just gonna be a youtuber before long @NASCARONFOX shes just gonna be a youtuber before long

Duane Emery @EmeryDuaneK @NASCARONFOX I had high hopes for Hailie but it seems it isn't working out. @NASCARONFOX I had high hopes for Hailie but it seems it isn't working out.

Although fans feel bad for Deegan, there are many who think she is not fit for racing in NASCAR and must be dropped immediately.

xTheRedShirtx @ShirtxX @NASCARONFOX Deegan is in a better truck and still can't perform. That says a lot. She been driving trucks for 3 seasons now right? I think enough is enough. Seeing what she does on her YT you can tell she doesn't put in the work off the track like most driven drivers do. Time to move on. @NASCARONFOX Deegan is in a better truck and still can't perform. That says a lot. She been driving trucks for 3 seasons now right? I think enough is enough. Seeing what she does on her YT you can tell she doesn't put in the work off the track like most driven drivers do. Time to move on.

Jim Miller @Jimm513

She wants to be good without putting in the work. @NASCARONFOX She has been given so many opportunities in racing but instead of really digging in and practicing her trade, she spends most of her time youtubing and advancing her social media presence.She wants to be good without putting in the work. @NASCARONFOX She has been given so many opportunities in racing but instead of really digging in and practicing her trade, she spends most of her time youtubing and advancing her social media presence.She wants to be good without putting in the work.

Answer to the Gaffer @ToxicFrostbite4 @NASCARONFOX This is one of a few incidents where it's actually her fault. Versus 75% of the time where she just gets ran over or dumped. Trucks isn't the best for everyone @NASCARONFOX This is one of a few incidents where it's actually her fault. Versus 75% of the time where she just gets ran over or dumped. Trucks isn't the best for everyone

Grey goose @rockybeach51 @NASCARONFOX She’s not going to make it, hoped she would, but she’s getting worse every race. I’ll be surprised if she has a full time ride in any series next season. Move on. @NASCARONFOX She’s not going to make it, hoped she would, but she’s getting worse every race. I’ll be surprised if she has a full time ride in any series next season. Move on.

DJ Bumgarner @DJBumgarner @NASCARONFOX @bobpockrass She has zero business in a truck. Just taking a ride from someone more deserving just because she has money. @NASCARONFOX @bobpockrass She has zero business in a truck. Just taking a ride from someone more deserving just because she has money.

Hailie Deegan frequently expressed her annoyance with the former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion over the team radio.

Deegan calmed in and ran firmly inside the top-15 until the finish of the race, when the action became chippy again. After the race was over, Sauter accepted responsibility for the incident, calling it an oversight on his part.

Lawless Alan lashes out at Hailie Deegan after their crash at the NASCAR Truck Series Race

Lawless Alan is done with Hailie Deegan, with whom he has had numerous on-track encounters during his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career.

Following another run-in on Lap 5 and then an eventual exit from the race on Lap 7, Alan did not hold back on Deegan in Friday's Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hailie Deegan survived while battling Alan in Turns 3 and 4. Deegan was unable to control her No. 13 truck and collided with Alan, sending both cars spinning. Jack Wood, who was left with nowhere to go in the crash, tagged Alan with him.

Alan spoke to the media after being evaluated and discharged from the infield care center, and he expressed his shock at the accident between himself and Deegan, which wrecked what had been a promising race.

“I mean, I don’t think there’s much to say. She’s talentless, and just sailed it off in there and wrecked me..." he said

While Alan sustained significant damage in the collision with Deegan, his team did everything possible to repair his No. 45 truck in time.

When the race resumed, it was clear that the No. 45 team rushed the repairs after Alan cut a tire, thereby ending his race on Lap 7.

