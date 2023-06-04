NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger became the third multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3.
In a thrilling race on Saturday, Enfinger took the lead when race leaders wrecked with six laps to go and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the season's second victory, Enfinger was awarded with 54 points and gained one spot in the points table. He moved from fourth to third place in the points table with 416 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.
Despite missing the Gateway race due to illness, Corey Heim stayed on top of the NASCAR Truck Series points table. He has one-point lead over Ty Majeski, who currently has 425 points with one win and four top-five finishes.
Ty Majeski, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P30 in the race. He stands in second place in the points table with 424 points, with six top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Toyota 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 12th Truck Series race of the 2023 season
- Grant Enfinger - 416
- Zane Smith - 406
- Christian Eckes - 389
- Corey Heim - 425
- Ben Rhodes - 393
- Carson Hocevar - 337
- Ty Majeski - 424
- Matt Crafton - 332
- Stewart Friesen - 325
- Matt DiBenedetto - 318
- Tanner Gray - 311
- Nick Sanchez - 307
- Chase Purdy - 280
- Tyler Ankrum - 239
- Rajah Caruth - 222
- Hailie Deegan - 211
- Daniel Dye - 209
- Colby Howard - 207
- Bret Holmes - 192
- Dean Thompson - 182
- Jake Garcia - 260
- Taylor Gray - 192
- Lawless Alan - 154
- Kris Wright - 150
- Timmy Hill - 147
- Kaden Honeycutt - 132
- Spencer Boyd - 102
- Jack Wood - 86
- Josh Reaume - 85
- Bayley Currey - 77
- Ryan Vargas - 73
- Mason Massey - 63
- Chris Hacker - 47
- Matt Mills - 42
- Toni Breidinger - 35
- Conner Jones - 31
- William Sawalich - 29
- Jesse Love - 28
- David Gilliland - 28
- Johnny Sauter - 28
- Tyler Hill - 28
- Mason Maggio - 24
- Jason A. White - 22
- Norm Benning - 22
- Akinori Ogata - 20
- Colin Garrett - 17
- Justin Carroll - 17
- Jason M. White - 16
- Max Gutierrez - 16
- Logan Bearden - 15
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023.