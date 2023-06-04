NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger became the third multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Enfinger took the lead when race leaders wrecked with six laps to go and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's second victory, Enfinger was awarded with 54 points and gained one spot in the points table. He moved from fourth to third place in the points table with 416 points, with two wins and five top-five finishes.

Despite missing the Gateway race due to illness, Corey Heim stayed on top of the NASCAR Truck Series points table. He has one-point lead over Ty Majeski, who currently has 425 points with one win and four top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck grid (4 to go: Nashville MidOhio Pocono Richmond): Enfinger-2w, Smith-2w, Eckes-2w, Heim-1w, Rhodes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Majeski +113, Crafton +21, Friesen +14, DIBenedetto +7, TanGray -7, Sanchez -11, Purdy -38, Garcia -58 Truck grid (4 to go: Nashville MidOhio Pocono Richmond): Enfinger-2w, Smith-2w, Eckes-2w, Heim-1w, Rhodes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Majeski +113, Crafton +21, Friesen +14, DIBenedetto +7, TanGray -7, Sanchez -11, Purdy -38, Garcia -58 https://t.co/J9kL4IvAdI

Ty Majeski, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P30 in the race. He stands in second place in the points table with 424 points, with six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Toyota 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 12th Truck Series race of the 2023 season

Grant Enfinger - 416 Zane Smith - 406 Christian Eckes - 389 Corey Heim - 425 Ben Rhodes - 393 Carson Hocevar - 337 Ty Majeski - 424 Matt Crafton - 332 Stewart Friesen - 325 Matt DiBenedetto - 318 Tanner Gray - 311 Nick Sanchez - 307 Chase Purdy - 280 Tyler Ankrum - 239 Rajah Caruth - 222 Hailie Deegan - 211 Daniel Dye - 209 Colby Howard - 207 Bret Holmes - 192 Dean Thompson - 182 Jake Garcia - 260 Taylor Gray - 192 Lawless Alan - 154 Kris Wright - 150 Timmy Hill - 147 Kaden Honeycutt - 132 Spencer Boyd - 102 Jack Wood - 86 Josh Reaume - 85 Bayley Currey - 77 Ryan Vargas - 73 Mason Massey - 63 Chris Hacker - 47 Matt Mills - 42 Toni Breidinger - 35 Conner Jones - 31 William Sawalich - 29 Jesse Love - 28 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Tyler Hill - 28 Mason Maggio - 24 Jason A. White - 22 Norm Benning - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Colin Garrett - 17 Justin Carroll - 17 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Logan Bearden - 15

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023.

