NASCAR Truck Series: Corey Heim set to miss the race at Gateway this weekend 

The NASCAR Truck Series points leader Corey Heim will miss the weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, according to a statement from Tricon Garage.

On June 2, the statement was put out just before practice and qualifying at the Illinois track got underway. According to the team, Heim will be replaced on the entry list by Jesse Love, who will go from the No. 1 Toyota to the No. 11 Toyota.

"Thank you, everyone, for the messages, as well as @TRICONGarage and @ToyotaRacing for the continued support, really tough to come to terms with missing a race but I know it’s the right decision for my health. Excited to be back soon!” Heim tweeted.

The No. 1 Toyota will be driven by Toni Breidinger, who will make her second start of the year. At Kansas Speedway, she made her debut and placed 15th. She will now tackle another oval.

Corey Heim and Tricon Garage to seek a medical waiver from NASCAR

Due to the fact that Corey Heim will miss the opening Truck Series race of the 2023 season, Tricon Garage will take decisive action to advance Heim's playoff status. The group will formally ask NASCAR for a medical waiver.

Corey Heim

Based on prior action, it is anticipated that the sanctioning authority will grant this waiver request. In NASCAR, there have been 30 waiver requests; in the Truck Series, there have been 10, and all but three have been granted.

Corey Heim already has an assured playoff spot. He brought Tricon Garage to Victory Lane for the first time when he won the spring race at Martinsville Speedway. He'll automatically be back in the playoffs if he gets his waiver.

The race for the regular-season championship is already close. After the first 11 races of 2023, Corey Heim leads Ty Majeski of ThorSport Racing by 26 points, putting him in danger of losing the top rank while he is away.

Majeski, in contrast to Heim, had two victories in 2022 but none in 2023. He has, however, been very constant. In 11 races, he has eight top-10 finishes, one fewer than Heim. He also leads the series with six top-five finishes.

Only two of Majeski's races resulted in a finish with less than 35 points. A 31st-place finish at Darlington Raceway netted him only six, while a 25th-place showing at Kansas Speedway brought him 22 points.

At the 1.25-mile circuit, Majeski has only made three Truck Series starts in his career. When he was driving for Niece Motorsports in 2020, he placed ninth, but when he switched to ThorSport Racing in 2021, he crashed and ranked 33rd.

