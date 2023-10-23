"It just looks like I bombed it in there": Kyle Larson reviews pit road incident with Ryan Blaney at Homestead-Miami

If anyone knows Kyle Larson's style of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, one would not be surprised when the Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen pushing the limits in Miami last Sunday.

Despite having locked himself in the final round of the 2023 postseason, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver set out on the Homestead-Miami Speedway to dominate the field ahead of his championship run in a couple of weeks.

Larson punched his Championship 4 ticket in Las Vegas after winning the South Point 400 and was one of the frontrunners during this weekend's 4EVER 400 at the intermediate oval. However, with under 60 laps to go in the 400-mile-long event, the Elk Grove, California native made a crucial error entering pit road behind the leading Ryan Blaney.

As the Team Penske driver slowed down to enter the pits within the speed limit, Kyle Larson was seen closing in on the #12 Ford Mustang driver. Larson went on to lock his front wheels in a bid to avoid hitting Blaney, as a result of which he ended up smashing the barrels of sand in the entry to pit road.

With slight contact with Ryan Blaney's car as well, Kyle Larson's Chevy was out of the race. The avid dirt track racer elaborated on what happened after he got out of his car and told Bob Pockrass:

"I was just maximizing all I could. I didn't expect him to slow down so early, was just trying to get to the yellow line as quickly as possible and felt like I was in control. From there it just looks like I bombed it in there so I just need to look at some data and see where I was relative to pit road speed."

Ryan Blaney was lucky to come out of the incident with no significant damage to his car and went on to finish in P2 at the end of the race.

Kyle Larson further elaborates on his mindset going into pit road before crashing into the barriers

Kyle Larson attempted to clarify what he was trying to do while entering pit road behind Ryan Blaney in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. The HMS driver was seemingly caught off guard by Blaney who slowed down prematurely. He said:

"I didn't anticipate him getting to pit road speed a couple of car lengths early and I was hoping to be able to time it to be right to his back bumper and I just misjudged that."

NASCAR goes live again next Sunday for the final race of the Round of 8 this season at Martinsville Speedway.