“It knocked the breath out of me”: AJ Allmendinger ‘sore’ but ‘all right’ after scary multi-car crash in Talladega

AJ Allmendinger described his experience in the multi-car crash at Talladega Superspeedway. The 43-year-old admitted the wreck was painful and left him sore, as he was seen lying on the floor after climbing out of his race car.Driving the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, Allmendinger started the YellaWood 500 in 34th. He eventually found himself at the front of the pack, but got tagged by Noah Gragson from the outside in turn three on lap 52. The contact forced his race car into the outside wall before triggering a multi-car wreck involving Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and one of the eight playoff drivers, Chase Elliott.Reflecting on the crash, the Los Gatos, California native said (via Bob Pockrass on X):“It hurt. It knocked the breath completely out of me, and then, as I was trying to get out, I could tell it was catching fire, but it definitely started smoking. So I got out, and definitely sore my right side from hitting the wall.”“More than anything, it was just trying to get the breath back and just take a moment there. So I'm fine, I'll be alright.”This year marks AJ Allmendinger's return to the NASCAR Cup Series after spending a season in the second-tier series last year. He has amassed two top-5 and seven top-10 finishes, as well as one pole position from Bristol Motor Speedway.Allmendinger hasn't scored enough points to make the playoffs. The race at Talladega Superspeedway is the second event of the Round of 8, preceding the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway scheduled for next week.“I'm behind him right now”: AJ Allmendinger on Shane van Gisbergen dominating road course racesWith a background in open-wheel racing, including a stint in the IndyCar Series, AJ Allmendinger entered NASCAR with an edge on road courses. However, Allmendinger acknowledged that rookie Shane van Gisbergen has since taken over that dominance, quickly making his mark in the Cup Series on non-oval tracks.Speaking about SVG, who won five of the six road courses this year, the veteran NASCAR driver said (via Claire B Lang on X):“I'm behind him right now. We are all behind him. I do think if we get it all right, we can go race with him for the win, but when you win four-in-a-row, it's harder to go, ‘We are just as good as him.’ He's stepped up a level up and we gotta get there.”“Obviously, he's super good, saving the tires [...] I think that truly is where he beats us, knowing how to do that but still have speed,” he added.AJ Allmendinger drives the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing - Source: ImagnAJ Allmendinger has managed two top-10 finishes (Chicago Street Course and the Charlotte Roval) in this season’s six road course events. His other results include 30th at Circuit of the Americas, 13th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, 18th at Sonoma Raceway, and 11th at Watkins Glen International.