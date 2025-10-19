  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “It knocked the breath out of me”: AJ Allmendinger ‘sore’ but ‘all right’ after scary multi-car crash in Talladega

“It knocked the breath out of me”: AJ Allmendinger ‘sore’ but ‘all right’ after scary multi-car crash in Talladega

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 19, 2025 22:07 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Practice - Source: Getty
AJ Allmendinger during the 2025 South Point 400 - Source: Getty

AJ Allmendinger described his experience in the multi-car crash at Talladega Superspeedway. The 43-year-old admitted the wreck was painful and left him sore, as he was seen lying on the floor after climbing out of his race car.

Ad

Driving the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, Allmendinger started the YellaWood 500 in 34th. He eventually found himself at the front of the pack, but got tagged by Noah Gragson from the outside in turn three on lap 52. The contact forced his race car into the outside wall before triggering a multi-car wreck involving Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and one of the eight playoff drivers, Chase Elliott.

Ad
Trending

Reflecting on the crash, the Los Gatos, California native said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“It hurt. It knocked the breath completely out of me, and then, as I was trying to get out, I could tell it was catching fire, but it definitely started smoking. So I got out, and definitely sore my right side from hitting the wall.”
Ad
“More than anything, it was just trying to get the breath back and just take a moment there. So I'm fine, I'll be alright.”
Ad

This year marks AJ Allmendinger's return to the NASCAR Cup Series after spending a season in the second-tier series last year. He has amassed two top-5 and seven top-10 finishes, as well as one pole position from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger hasn't scored enough points to make the playoffs. The race at Talladega Superspeedway is the second event of the Round of 8, preceding the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway scheduled for next week.

Ad

“I'm behind him right now”: AJ Allmendinger on Shane van Gisbergen dominating road course races

With a background in open-wheel racing, including a stint in the IndyCar Series, AJ Allmendinger entered NASCAR with an edge on road courses. However, Allmendinger acknowledged that rookie Shane van Gisbergen has since taken over that dominance, quickly making his mark in the Cup Series on non-oval tracks.

Ad

Speaking about SVG, who won five of the six road courses this year, the veteran NASCAR driver said (via Claire B Lang on X):

“I'm behind him right now. We are all behind him. I do think if we get it all right, we can go race with him for the win, but when you win four-in-a-row, it's harder to go, ‘We are just as good as him.’ He's stepped up a level up and we gotta get there.”
Ad
“Obviously, he's super good, saving the tires [...] I think that truly is where he beats us, knowing how to do that but still have speed,” he added.
AJ Allmendinger drives the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing - Source: Imagn
AJ Allmendinger drives the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing - Source: Imagn

AJ Allmendinger has managed two top-10 finishes (Chicago Street Course and the Charlotte Roval) in this season’s six road course events. His other results include 30th at Circuit of the Americas, 13th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, 18th at Sonoma Raceway, and 11th at Watkins Glen International.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications