Watch: Chase Elliott involved as Big One at Talladega ends day for AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, and more

NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Chase Elliott is out of the race at Talladega Superspeedway early due to a multi-car wreck. He entered with a 23-point deficit below the cutline, essentially putting him in a must-win situation next race.On lap 52, Noah Gragson was leading the top lane when he spun into the inside after getting a push from Erik Jones. Gragson first hit AJ Allmendinger at the front before wrecking to the back of the field, collecting other drivers, including Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Allmendinger appeared visibly shaken after the impact, even lying on the track as the AMR safety crew rushed to assist him. Under the caution period, part-time driver BJ McLeod received the free pass to rejoin the lead lap.Here's a replay of the early multi-car wreck via NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley on X.“(NASCAR playoff) driver Chase Elliott is in the garage after this wreck towards the end of Stage 1. AJ Allmendinger climbed from his car and laid on the ground before being helped into the ambulance by the AMR Safety Team,” Srigley wrote.So far, Joe Gibbs Racing is the only driver locked into the Championship 4 after winning the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. The drivers who are sitting above the playoff are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe. Meanwhile, the bottom four drivers are William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano.“I'm looking forward to Martinsville”: Chase Elliott on keeping his playoff hopes alive after DNF at TalladegaChase Elliott reflected on his early exit at Talladega Superspeedway. He admitted that, unless he had won, his playoff outlook would likely remain unchanged, but he remains focused on making the most of his final chance next week at Martinsville Speedway.Speaking with the media at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, Elliott said (via Bob Pockrass on X):“Unless we won today, we were likely going to be in a very similar position next week. I hate it. I don't know what you do about these situations, right?”“We weren't back there doing anything wild or crazy. It just... they get turned sideways and slid into the wreck. I don't know. I'm kind of thinking back through. I wish I could have done something different, but I don't know what I would've done. I was just trying to get slowed up,” he added.The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion looked forward to the next race, saying:“I'm looking forward to Martinsville, that I got one more shot at.”Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: ImagnThe Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for October 26. Four drivers will be eliminated before the season finale at Phoenix Raceway the following week.If Chase Elliott gets it done, he will return to the Championship 4 race for the first time since 2022. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had an underwhelming season in 2023 due to an injury and a suspension before getting eliminated in the Round of 8 last year.