"It was a long day," rues Daniel Suarez after 'inconsistent' P10 finish at NASCAR Kansas race

Daniel Suarez carried huge confidence in himself into the playoffs after clinching his first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series in the regular season earlier this year.

In doing so, the Trackhouse Racing driver became the sole Mexican driver to win in the highest echelon of stock car racing. He has been consistently performing in the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a car from one of the fastest teams in the sport this year.

The 30-year-old driver's performance in the NASCAR playoffs, however, has not been the best with a string of lukewarm results in the last two races. The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway saw Suarez finish in P18, whereas the Monterrey, Mexico native bagged a P10 in last weekend's Hollywood Casino 400.

Suarez deemed the race last Sunday to be a long day in the office riddled with inconsistent performances on the track and a pit road penalty. Speaking to the media post-race and elaborating on his feelings, he said:

“Today was very inconsistent. It was a long day. At times, we were OK, and then some other times, we weren’t good. We had a couple of situations there on pit road and then we had a tire going down. We had an eventful day. But for a day like that and to finish in the top 10, I’m quite happy. We have some work to do. We are not where we need to be.”

Daniel Suarez also spoke about his car's inconsistent performance and speed on track during the 400-mile-long race at Kansas Speedway, and said:

“At times, I felt like we were a top-five car; and at times, we were a 20th-place car. We have to be a little bit more consistent. We don’t really understand why it was so inconsistent, but we’re going to find some answers and move onto Bristol.”

Trackhouse Racing to select 10 fans to win a free cruise every time Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain finish in the top 10

Trackhouse Racing has come up with yet another out-of-the-box idea, this time involving fans of NASCAR. The Nashville, Tennessee-based racing outfit has teamed up with Princess Cruises to pick 10 people every time one of their drivers finishes in the top 10 in a race.

Every time Today @PrincessCruises selected the first 10 lucky race fans to win a FREE cruise 🛳️Every time @RossChastain or @Daniel_SuarezG finishes in the top 10, we will select 10 more winners! Make sure to enter daily: Trackhouse.com/princess Today @PrincessCruises selected the first 10 lucky race fans to win a FREE cruise 🛳️ Every time @RossChastain or @Daniel_SuarezG finishes in the top 10, we will select 10 more winners! Make sure to enter daily: Trackhouse.com/princess https://t.co/wUl5SKkibm

Fans entering the sweepstakes will benefit directly from Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain's on-track performances, as both drivers head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

Watch Suarez try and gain some momentum in his playoffs campaign at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race this Sunday.

