“It looked like an iRacing crash”: Kyle Busch surprised and relieved as he reacts to Ryan Blaney and Preece’s crashes at Daytona

The amazement of Ryan Preece's airborne crash as well as Ryan Blaney's impact with the outside wall at Daytona last weekend seem to have Kyle Busch's attention after making waves in the sport.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale saw both drivers going by the name of Ryan suffer spectacular crashes which ended both their chances of winning at the tri-oval.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was involved in 'The Big One' as his #12 Ford Mustang went head-on into the outside wall along with a number of other cars behind him.

Preece, on the other hand, was lifted off the ground as he spun on the track's backstretch, before spinning violently in the air and landing back the right side up.

Kyle Busch touched on both major wrecks from last Sunday as he elaborated on his standpoint on how the cars performed under high-load accidents on the track. He said in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"Just how fast it took off, it looked like an iRacing wreck, you know. It's crazy. Didn't know 3600lbs could move that fast. The Blaney crash, talking with him a little bit on the specifics of the data and whatnot, it was goo to see him come out of that okay."

Kyle Busch further elaborated on how safety systems that line the tracks as well as the Next Gen car's improvements over last year seemed to work. He said:

"You could really see the wall deform, you could see the car deform. It seemed like everything was doing a better job of all of that."

Kyle Busch reacts to his father spotting for Chase Purdy in the Truck Series

Kyle Busch's father Tom Busch was seen on the roof spotting for Chase Purdy last weekend as the Craftsman Truck Series raced at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. Finding out about his father's involvement in the nationwide series while in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Busch said:

"Jesus, that was not approved. That's awesome, that's just another license I had to buy this year. At least there's not two Busch's in the field where he'll get confused on which one he needs to spot for."

Watch Kyke Busch take on the challenge of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs this Sunday as the drivers head to Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. The event goes live on September 3, 2023, at 6:00 pm ET.